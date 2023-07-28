NewLeftHeader

Created just for you: intimate art experiences available for individuals and private groups through new LOCA initiative

By THERESA KEEGAN

The summer art season in Laguna is filled with opportunities and experiences. But this fleeting time of year is also filled with schedules: work, camps, summer jobs and, of course, plenty of sunsets that need to be viewed. That means the reality is many art offerings often just don’t coordinate with life’s demands.

The backyard studio of Reem Khalil allows people to experience how to develop natural dyes when they participate in one of her creative workshops

But LOCA has recently developed an on-demand art program where people can create opportunities that fit with their schedules and interests.

“LOCA wanted to build a portfolio of experiences,” said artist Mike Tauber who also handles LOCA marketing. “This works with people’s schedules.”

The goal was to not only have flexible timing of offerings, but also flexible offerings for people to approach art at all levels – from folks who just want to know more about public art, to others who want to explore various mediums.

“I think creating art is intimidating to most people,” said Cynthia Fletcher, a LOCA member who is offering print-making workshops this summer. “So, I start off by just trying to underscore this as a form of play. You’re going to a playground where there are new things to experience.”

That casual approach creates an inviting opportunity that removes the mental boundaries and hurdles that people create when thinking of themselves as “artists.”

Printmaker Cynthia Fletcher opens her studios for personalized experiences where attendees learn the art of printmaking

Reem Khalil has seen attendees transformed by the experience in her studio yard.

“Usually it’s the adults who say, ‘I’m not good enough’ to be an artist,” said the sustainable artist who has been an eco dyer and printer since 1998. “They arrive reluctant and then I get to watch them leave and see them shine.”

The opportunity to learn more about art directly with the LOCA-certified teachers adds to the educational offerings by the arts education group. (LOCA’s popular Art Talks and classes at the Susi Q and library go on hiatus during the summer.)

The on-demand experience serves both adults and youth as well as groups and families. There are also advanced-level learning workshops. Any experience can be scheduled to celebrate birthdays, bachelorette parties or any gatherings where people want a personalized experience. The effort is the brainchild of Rich Fair, the vice-president of LOCA.

“He did all the heavy lifting to get this off the ground,” said Tauber.

Prices vary, but the goal is to create a meaningful experience for a group of friends or family members and colleagues, while also recognizing the talent and time of the hosting artist. Scheduling is done between the two parties, but initial contact is through the LOCA website.

An on-beach experience awaits people who sign up for a plein air workshop that transforms a mint tin into a one-of-a-kind art piece

One popular program is held right on the beach, as Lisa Mansour teaches people how to create tiny landscapes within the cover of a mint tin container.

In an effort to balance out the offerings for people who don’t want a hands-on experience, but who do want to know more about the art community, there is a guided walking tour of the Downtown art projects.

“It’s an experience that’s unique to Laguna Beach, and it’s fun for both artists and those who are not knowledgeable about art,” said Tauber, who leads the tour. He includes inside stories about the artists and their pieces in the 90-minute walkabout that includes a circle around the Downtown area. These behind-the-scenes stories of the artists’ goals and struggles offer a unique perspective to the art, especially for locals who may pass the pieces every day.

A personalized tour of Downtown art works, guided by artist Mike Tauber, is one of the experiences LOCA is offering this summer

“We encounter between 27 and 30 pieces of art,” he said of the Downtown tour. “Looking at a piece up close is very different than looking at it in pictures. The reality is we’re living in an outdoor art museum…you don’t get this kind of thing in most cities.”

Another unique tour highlights the sculptures at Heisler Park, which are all influenced by the dramatic landscape, including the cliffs.

“People just get such an appreciation of taking a walking tour and asking questions,” said Tauber. “It’s light-hearted and fun. Every group has very different characteristics, and I can customize the talk to whatever their background is.”

Fletcher said personalizing the printing program is key to its successes.

“I have a full-scale printing press and all the tools to do countless techniques on it,” she said. “The opportunities are limitless, but I adjust according to the skill level and number of people coming. I usually overprepare and then it just takes on a life of its own.”

Individual hand-dyed sarongs are the finished product from one of the experiences being offered by Reem Khalil in her backyard studio

Khalil has opened her studio yard to others in the past, but is excited at opportunities that the new LOCA platform is offering people.

“We’re a small community and we work best when we work together,” she said. “With this you get a lot of visitors – and a lot of locals – that don’t realize this is in our own backyard. They get to learn about all aspects of art.”

For more information, or to schedule a personalized art escape, click here.

