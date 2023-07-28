A glimpse back in time - Joseph Kleitsch FP 072823

A glimpse back in time - Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home at the Laguna Art Museum

BY MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Try telling today’s teenagers what life was like before the iPhone, or the Internet, or drones and GoPros. We’re living through one of those eras when short spans of time yield startling changes. Life even a decade ago now seems nostalgic and quaint.

Laguna Beach in the 1920s experienced a similar period of acceleration. Within only a few years, dirt roads were paved. Eucalyptus trees disappeared as electricity, telephones and gas lines arrived. The old post office, which also served as the general store, looked like something off the set of Little House on the Prairie. The original Hotel Laguna, a board and batten construction surrounded by trees, boasted covered porches and spacious surroundings. By 1928, it would be gone…replaced by today’s iconic structure.

“Hotel Laguna” (1924) and “Laguna Avenue and Hotel Laguna” (1930) by Joseph Kleitsch

These were the days when Joseph Kleitsch arrived in town. A Hungarian immigrant in his late 30s, he had an appreciation for the impermanence of things. While his artistic contemporaries – William Wendt, Anna Hills, Frank Cuprien, Edgar Payne and others – captured the natural majesty of the Pacific coastline – Kleitsch concerned himself with the ephemeral, perhaps sensing that things were about to change.

He painted Laguna’s post office in 1922, a year before they tore it down. He captured the original Hotel Laguna four years before its demise. He memorialized Rankin Drug Store (located where Chantilly Ice Cream now stands) which, back then, sold soda pop and cigars. While other artists looked out at the ocean, Kleitsch pulled his gaze in, documenting our town’s tree-lined streets, unblemished hillsides and earliest structures.

“The Old Post Office” (1922-23) and “The Drug Store” (1925) by Joseph Kleitsch. Stern points out the break between the trees in “The Drug Store” where another tree once stood. Kleitsch painted it out. A close examination of the painting will reveal its faint vestiges.

If you want a visceral feel for how our town once was, you need only pay a visit to the Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Now through September 24, LAM is exhibiting the largest collection of Joseph Kleitsch’s work ever displayed. Spread across four of the Museum’s galleries, and occupying the entire main floor, more than 70 pieces document the works of one of our town’s most accomplished artists. Dating from 1907-1930, the pieces showcase Kleitsch’s talent as a landscape, portrait and still-life artist. In works both intimate and sweeping, he captured our town and its people as they once were – clinging to nostalgia while on the brink of change.

I sat down with guest curator Jean Stern to learn more about Kleitsch. Stern is an art historian, Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum and LAM’s Curatorial Fellow. A recognized authority on California impressionism, he worked with numerous private collectors, galleries and other museums to bring together this comprehensive exhibition. Stern will deliver the third and final lecture about Kleitsch on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

LAM’s Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern guest-curated the Joseph Kleitsch exhibition. He’ll deliver a final lecture about Kleitsch’s life and work on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

An ephemeral life that produced enduring images

Perhaps life itself taught Kleitsch about ephemerality and impermanence. His mother died when Kleitsch was only 3. Kleitsch’s first wife Emma, 25 years his senior, died less than 10 years into their marriage. Even his homeland shifted beneath him. His birthplace, a German-speaking village once considered part of Hungary, became Romania after WWI. Kleitsch himself died suddenly and young, at age 49, in front of the Santa Ana Courthouse.

One of the several self-portraits of Joseph Kleitsch on display at LAM. This, one of the earliest ones, from 1909.

Kleitsch lived most of his life as an expat, leaving Hungary for the United States at age 19, living for periods in Europe and Mexico, and relocating several times across the U.S. But in Laguna, he found something special, choosing to make it his home from 1920 until his death in 1931. During that time, he became interested in documenting the changes that seemed to be happening year after year.

“Even then a campaign was on to preserve the village of Laguna Beach, in hopes that it would continue to retain its idyllic character,” wrote Patricia Trenton in Joseph Kleitsch: A Kaleidoscope of Color (2007). “Los Angeles was growing rapidly and towns that used to be separate hamlets, such as Alhambra, Fullerton, Whittier and Montebello were becoming part of one large metropolitan expanse. It was under this atmosphere that Kleitsch chose to capture street scenes in and around the village and hills of Laguna. By exemplifying the beauty of his surroundings, the hope was to instill a broader effort to save the area’s serenity.”

The result is a fairly faithful record of how our town looked a century ago. “While most of the local artists painted the ocean, Kleitsch faced the other way and painted the village,” Stern said. “Those paintings are an important record of a peaceful, beautiful village that changed and, in many ways, doesn’t exist anymore.”

“Summertime Laguna,” (1925) by Joseph Kleitsch

Kleitsch’s influence can still be felt in contemporary plein air painters working today. Michael Obermeyer, whose current Festival of Arts exhibition shows vestiges of Kleitsch, is currently participating in a Kleitsch companion exhibition at the LPAPA Gallery on Coast Highway.

“When I view the Laguna Beach paintings of Joseph Kleitsch, I see a similarity in my vision of capturing life around us, especially here in this charming coastal town,” Obermeyer said. “There are always the views of beaches and crashing waves, views looking down the coast from high above and the quiet canyons that we’ve all painted, but it is the everyday life that Kleitsch captures so well. The old dirt roads through town, the cottages and people of Laguna, the footbridge across Coast Highway that still exists, his paintings are like a time capsule of Laguna. I have focused more on that same Laguna ‘scene painting’ the past year, inspired by his work and encouraged that such a fine painter saw the same beauty 100 years ago.”

Michael Obermeyer’s “Canyon Walls” (2023), painted in an homage to Kleitsch, is on display at the LPAPA Gallery through September 24

A portrait of the artist as a young man

Prior to coming to Laguna, and even during his time here, Kleitsch made his bread and butter through portraits and still lifes. This exhibition contains roughly 30 portraits, from artist Isaac Frazee to actress Hedda Nova, as well as nearly a dozen still lifes. It also includes four self-portraits and a handful of paintings of Kleitsch’s second wife, Edna.

“Portrait of Mrs. Kleitsch” (1919) by Joseph Kleitsch

The 1928 still life entitled Highlights, which he painted while traveling in Europe, might be considered a self-portrait of sorts. An accordion, violin and flute lie on a table strewn with a carafe of wine, one glass toppled and another half empty. In the background, art hangs on the walls and a palette of paint sits on a desk. “Kleitsch was a multifaceted artist,” Stern said. “He was a painter, but he also played the violin at an almost professional level, as well as the accordion and the flute. It’s of a portrait of the artist as artist and musician.”

“Highlights” by Joseph Kleitsch (1928)

Another painting provides a little Laguna intrigue. Portrait of Mrs. Guy Bates Post (1918) looks innocuous enough. The woman’s name is Adele Ritchie, an early 20th century prima donna of comic opera who lived in Laguna during the 1920s. Ritchie led a tumultuous personal life, marked by several divorces, accusations of bigamy, assaults and arrests and a bankruptcy. It all ended tragically on April 24, 1930.

Ritchie had been the director of the Community Players (what became the Laguna Playhouse), back then an amateur theater group in town. She befriended set designer Doris Palmer (25 years Ritchie’s junior) and the two were often seen socializing around town. When the theater ousted Ritchie, and Palmer received an invitation to an event that Ritchie did not, her jealousy rose. The two women were seen arguing one Thursday afternoon. By nightfall, their bodies would be discovered in Palmer’s Laguna bungalow, with one shot in Palmer’s back and another in Ritchie’s mouth. The murder/suicide made headlines throughout the nation.

“Portrait of Mrs. Guy Bates Post” (1918) by Joseph Kleitsch

Kleitsch’s self-portraits, spanning between 1907 and 1926, show not only his evolution as a man, but also as an artist. After spending 22 months abroad (including France and Spain), Kleitsch returned in 1927 with an impressionistic, sometimes veering toward abstract style that reflected the influences he experienced in Europe.

“Laguna Road II” (1929) by Joseph Kleitsch. Note the impressionistic brushstrokes in his later work in contrast to the earlier, realistic pieces.

“Plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose” (The more things change, the more they stay the same)

French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr coined the expression, “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” in 1849. It’s an apt phrase when thinking about our town and its evolution over the past century. Kleitsch had the same impulses then that Obermeyer does today – an urge to capture the ephemeral in a place that seems constantly evolving.

If nostalgia is what you crave, the Kleitsch show will give you plenty to feel wistful about. You can mentally stroll down Laguna’s dirt roads lined with eucalyptus or gaze at our unblemished hillsides. You can imagine sitting around the porch of the old post office, swapping stories with your neighbors, waiting for Nick Isch to sort the mail. You can picture what our beaches looked like before hordes of people arrived.

“Fisherman’s Cove” (1923) by Joseph Kleitsch

Maybe, like Obermeyer, you might also realize we’re living the days we will one day yearn for. The appreciation Kleitsch felt for Laguna in 1923 is the same appreciation Obermeyer feels today. Thankfully, they both possess the ability to capture it.

“Portrait of Robert Fulloton” (1921) by Joseph Kleitsch. When close-up, note the unusual color tones and thick brush strokes that appear nearly abstract. Stand back, and the painting begins to look more photographic.

Joseph Kleitsch: At Home and Abroad will be on display at LAM through September 24. For more information, visit their website by clicking here. If you have interest in Kleitsch, his life and work, and the pieces on display, I highly recommend Jean Stern’s lecture taking place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on LAM’s website.

A companion exhibition in homage to Kleitsch is taking place at the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), also through September 24. For more about that, visit their website by clicking here.

