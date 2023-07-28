NewLeftHeader

“A Night of Magic” gala to feature Sergio Mendes and Pageant performance hosted by Paula Abdul

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters has announced that Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes, a three-time Grammy® Award winner and Oscar®-nominated songwriter, will perform at the organization’s fundraising gala, “A Night of Magic,” on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will also feature a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters introduced by the multi-talented Paula Abdul, known for her work as a recording artist, dancer, choreographer, television personality and actress.

A night of mendes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Katsunari Kawai

Sergio Mendes

One of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time, Sergio Mendes has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum over his remarkable six-decade career. From his pioneering contributions to the foundations of bossa nova alongside the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, through the era-defining Latin-pop sound of his iconic group Brasil ’66, his scintillating collaborations with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann to his chart-topping adult contemporary smash “Never Gonna Let You Go” and on through his 21st-century reinvention with The Black Eyed Peas and John Legend, or his Oscar®-nominated theme song from the animated hit Rio, an infectious spirit of joy pervades everything Mendes has ushered into the ears of listeners.

A night of abdul

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Nick Saglimbeni”

Paula Abdul

Global icon Paula Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer and TV personality, most notably recognized as an original judge on American Idol. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award. Most recently, she was featured performing her classic hit “Straight Up!” at the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For more information and to purchase tickets to “A Night of Magic Gala,” click here, or call 1.800.487.3378. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. A portion of your ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters.

For more information and tickets, go to www.pageanttickets.com.

FOA is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

