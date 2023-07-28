NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 60  |  July 28, 2023

Award-winning Laguna Beach artist to hold book signing on July 29

International Illustration Contest winner and long-time Laguna Beach resident April Solomon is holding a book signing on Saturday, July 29 at Barnes & Noble in the Irvine Spectrum from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The book signing is in recognition of Solomon being a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future contest for her art in the story, “Moonlight and Funk,” written by Writers of the Future winner, Marianne Xenos; both are published in the international bestselling anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39, which was recently released on May 2.

Award winning Laguna Beach artist dragon illustration

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Award-winning artist April Solomon created this illustration for the story “Moonlight and Funk,” which shows her love of dragons

The contest is in its 40th year and is the longest running, most prestigious competition of its kind. Hubbard founded the Writers of the Future contest in 1983 and due to its success, the contest was initiated in 1988; Hubbard’s estate continues to support it in perpetuity.

Solomon was raised in Laguna Beach and has had a talent for drawing and painting since she was a child. She would draw anything and everything that came into her imagination. Of all things, she drew dragons the most! Her encouraging family inspired her to embrace her love for the arts. Her father’s art studio was filled with all the delights a child could indulge. His bookshelves held stacks of art books containing illustrations from the old masters, the golden age illustrators and even some fantasy art from the TSRs “Dungeons & Dragons.” Inspiration came in many forms. Fortunately, it was everywhere, and so her career as a young artist began.

Today, she is an illustrator and fine artist who earned her bachelor’s degree in illustration at the Laguna College of Art + Design. Solomon’s passion for learning the old masterful techniques of traditional drawing and painting are precisely what inspires her work. Among her love for the fine arts is her unique appreciation for whimsical fantasy, which adorns every image of her portfolio.

Award winning Laguna Beach artist book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

April Solomon will be signing the anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39”

Solomon will be speaking and signing the anthology at Saturday’s event. The book will be available for purchase at the signing.

 

