Laguna Food Pantry continues to see rise in new shoppers

Laguna Food Pantry continues to see a rise in families and individuals facing food insecurity in our Orange County community. In June, the Laguna Food Pantry served almost 4,500 families, totaling nearly 18,000 people benefiting from the groceries, when considering visits and household size.

To put this perspective, that’s enough people to make up roughly 80% of the entire city of Laguna Beach’s population. The Pantry also continues to see an increase in new shoppers compared to last month. The summer months can be particularly challenging with more children at home relying on meals, soaring heat driving people indoors and increasing electricity costs, and potential price hikes due to summer demands – all while facing the already daunting cost of living increases.

Ninety cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward providing nutritious groceries for shoppers. To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

