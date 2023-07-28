NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Be Well OC Mobile Mental Health Service kick-off and ribbon cutting on August 1

The City of Laguna Beach will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. on the Main Beach Cobblestones to celebrate the start of new Be Well OC mobile mental health services in the city.

The Laguna Beach City Council approved a partnership with Be Well OC in April to establish a Mobile Response Team providing community mental health and wellness in the city. The program was approved for a two-year pilot and will officially launch on August 1.

Laguna Beach Be Well city group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager Gavin Curran; Assistant to the City Manager Jeremy Frimond; City Manager Shohreh Dupuis; Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf; Councilmember Mark Orgill; Alyssa Guerrero and Frank Seitz, Be Well OC Mobile Response Team members and Mayor Bob Whalen in front of the Be Well van

Laguna Beach is the sixth city in Orange County to adopt a Be Well Mobile Response model, joining Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Garden Grove, Anaheim and Irvine. The program incorporates Be Well staff into a city’s network of first responders and enables 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team. Skilled in de-escalation, crisis intervention, counseling and mediation, the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team effectively addresses the client’s emotional and social well-being. If needed and wanted by the client, the team can transport them for additional care.

Funding for the program includes a combination of public and private funding. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris secured $1.5 million in state funding to support the program, and the City of Laguna Beach also received $405,111 in CARES Act funds from the county to cover the city’s contribution. The program is also supported by a $200,000 gift from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, which covers the capital investment of the mobile van and initial community outreach efforts.

 

