Committee supports open discussions about Vista Aliso site 072823

Committee supports open discussions about Vista Aliso site for affordable senior housing, agrees to study expanding work/live program

By SARA HALL

A local committee unanimously agreed this week to follow up on several creative ideas for potential housing projects and programs.

Housing and Human Services Committee members voted 6-0 on Wednesday (July 26) to write a letter to the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) and encourage them to engage in sincere discussions with the city and council representatives regarding the use of Vista Aliso site at 21544 Wesley Drive, next to Lang Park.

The item was brought forth for discussion and/or action by HHSC Chair Ketta Brown for the committee to consider recommending LBUSD extend ground lease for Vista Aliso low-income senior housing.

“Do you think we, as a committee, should write something positive or encourage them to consider this?” she asked her fellow committee members.

While National Church Residences holds the title to the Vista Aliso property, LBUSD has the option to purchase the property for $1 in 2041. During the joint council and LBUSD Board of Education meeting on June 6, some of the options discussed included the potential extension of the long-term lease with NCR and maintaining the option to purchase the property in 2041. Recognizing the value of the site, the school board requested district staff research the process of repurchasing and selling the land.

The city has recently looked into the property as a potential site for more affordable housing and the council was updated on the process on Tuesday (look elsewhere in Stu News Laguna for a story on the council discussion).

At Wednesday’s Housing and Human Services Committee meeting, Mayor Bob Whalen, one of the council liaisons for the HHSC, noted that he and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi were appointed to a subcommittee at Tuesday’s council meeting. They are tasked with discussing the issue with the school district. There may or may not be willingness on the side of LBUSD to extend the lease, but they will work through the process, he said.

Whalen suggested HHSC write a letter to the district that notes the council action to appoint a subcommittee and, as a committee, encourages LBUSD “to engage in an earnest dialogue to explore ways to maintain this vital asset for our community.”

He emphasized that the point is not to press the district specifically to extend the lease, but the first step would be to encourage them to appoint a subcommittee to work with the council representatives.

“We think that’s a really important step,” Whalen said.

Brown explained that the message would express something along the lines of the committee encouraging the district will go into the discussions with the city with an open mind. They also understand LBUSD’s side, added Brown, a former LBUSD board member.

“I don’t want to poke the bear, but also I want them to know that,” regarding the committee’s position, she said, later pointing out the importance of the property for the community. “This is going to be, not a stick, it’s going to be a carrot.”

The committee has talked about Vista Aliso for several years, noted Laura Sauers, who called in to the meeting to comment as a member of the public, not an HHSC member.

“One thing that just keeps coming up is that…the ideal situation would be to serve our own community,” she said, but because Vista Aliso openings are allowed on a national level, it’s not necessarily serving local Laguna Beach residents.

She cautioned the committee on wording the letter carefully, to encourage maintaining the site as affordable housing, but not necessarily in its current structure.

“Our original goal was to look at a local entity, not necessarily Laguna Beach but maybe countywide, to contract with for that facility,” Sauers noted.

Also during Wednesday’s HHSC meeting, the group discussed the potential of adaptive re-use by expanding the work/live program.

Committee Vice Chair Cody Engle brought the item forward for discussion.

While the city has long allowed artist work/live status, there is now more opportunity for general work/live activity, he wrote in his report. The artist work/live program has less strict code requirements than full residential, he explained during the discussion.

“It’s a more permissive code if it’s work/live,” Engle said.

The focus is allowing existing office space to be reused. Adaptive reuse is a potentially promising way to create market rate, but small/naturally more affordable, units in the Downtown, Engle noted.

“It might be a very interesting way to begin to effectively get mixed-use in existing structures,” he said.

There are a number of second and third-story office spaces that could potentially work, he pointed out, particularly considering that there should be no change in the parking requirements since the new use would not be any more disruptive or obnoxious than the current use.

“It would seem like it’s an easy transition,” Engle said.

He pointed out that Leslie Daff presented the idea to the HHSC in June 2022 for an adaptive reuse project at 352 3rd St. (Loma Building) to convert the existing commercial condominiums to residential units. He commented that the Loma Building project could be a good opportunity for a case study on adaptive reuse, which could lead to zoning changes, incentives and process changes to encourage this type of housing.

That would be a good test case, Brown agreed. It’s not an intensification of use and the people are already in there, she noted.

Engle suggested that the committee take on the issue, which fits in their workplan in terms of implementing adaptive re-use, by: Researching the concept of a work/live program that would allow commercial space to become mixed-use (mirroring the city’s artist live/work program); work with city staff to find what they need to do to make it feasible, and, specifically, support and work with the Loma Building project to be a model of what can be developed.

