NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 60  |  July 28, 2023Subscribe

Providence Mission Hospital stroke care program 072823

Share this story

Providence Mission Hospital stroke care program receives national award

Providence Mission Hospital has received the Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to providing life-saving, high-quality care to its stroke patients.

“This award marks our continued commitment to provide nationally recognized evidence-based stroke care for the south Orange County community,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Providence Mission Hospital. “We salute all of our caregivers and physicians who provide advanced and exceptional care so that patients can return to their families and live a healthy, vibrant life.”

Providence Mission hospital exterior

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

The award carries two distinctions. First, the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus with Advanced Therapy recognition signifies Providence Mission Hospital’s ability to reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and the treatment to remove a clot that can cause a stroke.

Second, the Target: Type 2 Diabetes honors Providence Mission Hospital’s commitment that patients with type 2 diabetes, a population with a higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care.

Providence Mission Hospital’s Stroke Center physicians work around the clock to intercept, diagnose and treat strokes before they progress. It is the only hospital in south Orange County to provide advanced neurologic care for strokes.

The Get with the Guidelines Gold Plus award joins the list of designations Providence Mission Hospital has received. In years past, it has been named a comprehensive stroke center by the Joint Commission and a designated Stroke-Neurology Receiving Center by the Orange County Emergency Medical Services.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital’s Stroke Center, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.