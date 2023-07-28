NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Invitational is coming, host families needed for artists’ lodging

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is seeking community support for visiting artists Laguna Beach from all across the country for the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational. By opening your home and offering a guest room to an artist, you not only help them offset some costs associated with participating in LPAPA’s 2023 Plein Air Painting Invitational, but you can make a new friend or two in the process.

Over the course of this event, these artists share something quite magical with the community. They follow in the footsteps of those chasing light and color since the early 19th century. This year, as Laguna Beach celebrates the artists’ return with the Silver Anniversary 25th Invitational, LPAPA is asking for community support to also embrace the storied tradition of welcoming accomplished artists.

This year, LPAPA is inviting 35 professional artists from across the U.S. along with their original founding members. Come rain or shine, on October 7-15, participating artists will be painting all around Laguna Beach and surrounding communities, to capture the breathtaking ocean vistas, historic neighborhoods, rolling hillsides and lush gardens of Laguna Beach.

LPAPA is seeking hosts who can accommodate one artist, or one artist and their companion/spouse during October 7-15. A few artists may arrive one or two days earlier to become acquainted with the area, and most will depart the morning of October 16.

These professional artists will make a minimal impact on you and your family’s time, as during most days the artists will be outdoors painting or at invitational events. Host families are not required to provide artists’ meals.

If you are interested or have committed to hosting an invitational artist this year, LPAPA would appreciate you filling out one of their host family application forms, so they can update their database with the proper information. Just visit https://lpapa.org/host/ for a copy of the host application form.

If you have any questions, contact Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s adviser and event coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, visit https://lpapa.org/laguna-plein-air-invitational/. In addition, the Collectors Gala and Awards Presentation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds. To purchase gala tickets, go here.

Visit the LPAPA Gallery located at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

