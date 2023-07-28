NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 60  |  July 28, 2023Subscribe

LBPD joins Internet Crimes Against Children 072823

Share this story

LBPD joins Internet Crimes Against Children operation “Online Guardian”

The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPFD) has joined the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force to support the mission of protecting children against online predators. The ICAC was developed by the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention with a mission to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies investigating internet-related crimes against youth. Currently, ICAC consists of 61 coordinated task forces across the country and more than 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement members.

On July 10, 2023, the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura joined together in a two-week operation called “Online Guardian.” The goal of the operation was to identify and arrest predators who are using the internet to facilitate the sexual abuse of children. One hundred and thirty-nine arrests were made over the two-week operation, which was accomplished through proactive undercover investigations on various social media platforms.

Personnel from the Laguna Beach Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center partnered for this operation. Laguna Beach detectives did an outstanding job and arrested six adult men intent on having sex with a minor under 14. None of the six men arrested were Laguna Beach residents. Charges consist of the following:

–Meeting a minor for lewd purposes/sex.

–Contact/attempt contact with a minor for sex.

–Sending obscene matter to a child for sex.

“As the internet becomes increasingly embedded in our children’s lives, parents and guardians face new challenges in keeping them safe online,” said Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “It is important for parents to be active participants in how their children use the internet and emphasize to never share personal information or meet offline with someone they only know from an online social media platform.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.