LOCA announces Community Mosaic Mural coming to the Taco Stand in August

Courtesy of LOCA

Mosaic Mural coming to Taco Stand Restaurant (L-R) Workshop volunteer Billiejo Lee, LOCA Marketing Manager Mike Tauber and workshop volunteer Susan Brown

–Community Mosaic update

LOCA sends a big thank you to the 90+ people who decorated tiles in the Community Mosaic workshops presented in June at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center. Originally scheduled for exhibit at Gallery Q, the mural will instead be installed at The Taco Stand Restaurant on permanent public view. Placement will be on the exterior of the north wall at 699 S. Coast Highway. Installation is targeted for late August 2023, so watch for updates from LOCA.

Courtesy of LOCA

Participants in the mosaic tile workshop

LOCA thanks workshop volunteers Susan Brown and Billiejo Lee, installation supporters Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Marshall Ininns and Gallery Q at The Susi Q.

LOCA’s Community Mosaic program is made possible to LOCA by a Cultural Arts Grant from City of Laguna Beach, and a donation from Tim Kippen and Ileana Frometa Grillo.

–Buds, Blossoms and Blooms - summer Instagram challenge

LOCA invites everyone to engage in fun art challenges on Instagram. Creative types can share photos and photos of artwork, that follow easy themes. The summer challenge, inspired by recent rains, is “buds, blossoms and blooms.” All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture. To participate now through July 31, post images featuring botanicals and florals to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

Photo by Mary Gulino

Heisler Park Walking Tour of Public Art

–Custom Art Escapes

LOCA continues to create exciting events and art escapes for both kids, families and adults to enjoy. Now, you can setup your very own art experience this summer. There are custom workshops for adults and groups, kids and families, and advanced sessions for those who want to improve their artistic skills with personal instruction. Designed for beginners to the most advanced student, lessons are in various Laguna locations, can be in your home or you can take a Zoom class.

“LOCA Certified” artists are offering classes and tours in a variety of Laguna Beach locations. Check out all the adventures and be inspired to receive individual attention, a wonderful time and unique access to some amazing artists. “Custom” Art Escapes are great activities for locals and visitors seeking unique art experiences in Laguna Beach.

This is just a sampling of the “Custom” Art Escapes LOCA offers, for the full listing, go to www.locaart.org/custom-art-escapes/.

Photos courtesy of LOCA

Heisler Park Walking Tour of Public Art

–Heisler Park Walking Tour of Public Art

Instructor: Mike Tauber

Enjoy a walk through this spectacular ocean-front park and get a close-up view of more than 14 works including sculptures, seating and floor murals in bronze, glass, metal, stone and ceramic. Unlike a regular docent – your guide Mike Tauber is a long-time Laguna Beach resident and artist who personally worked with many of the artists who made these pieces. The stories will amaze you!

Availability: Daylight hours. Available year-round.

Location: Heisler Park, Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 1.5 hours, 5 blocks

Fee: $290/event (1-12 people), To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Watercolor & Ink Travel Journal Painting

–Watercolor & Ink Travel Journal Painting

Instructor: Mary Gulino

Have you ever wanted to capture the essence of a place by drawing or painting it? Join local artist, Mary Gulino, while she guides you through how to assess a scene and create a quick sketch, control paint flow and transparency with washes and glazes, and explore wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry painting techniques. Finally, each painting and inking will be brought to life with superfine permanent technical pens as you learn outlining and different texturing and shading techniques.

Availability: Upon Request

Location: Heisler Park, Laguna Beach or online over Zoom

Length of Time: 3 hours

Fee: $99 per person (min. 4, max. 8). To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Paint-a-Donut Party

–Paint-a-Donut Party

Instructor: Lisa Mansour

Lisa Mansour, a Sawdust artist whose work can be seen at Quorum Gallery throughout the year, is offering this sweet treat. Gather your young friends and meet at Primi Donuts in Monarch Bay Plaza, Dana Point for a delicious snack and a painting lesson. Using one of Mansour’s donut paintings, you and your friends will “decorate” a donut using your imaginations and an array of acrylic paints and embellishments.

Availability: Anytime (two-week notice required)

Location: Primi Donuts, Dana Point

Length of Time: 1+ hours

Fee: $45 per person (Up to 12 people). Groups of four or more can be arranged with prior notice at their preferred park location and preferred day of the week (subject to artist availability.) To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Block Printing Workshop

–Block Printing Workshop

Instructor: Reem Khalil

Learn the art of block printing with a variety of materials. In this workshop, you will focus on printing on fabric, but will touch on the techniques that will translate to other materials. Each participant will receive a cotton tote and lots of paper to print their original designs on and take home. If you really get the printing bug, they will also have extra blanks, T-shirts, scarves and cards if you really get into it…once you start you won’t want to stop. These make for great gifts. All supplies are included along with wine and refreshments.

Availability: Upon Request

Location: Artists Studio, Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 2 hours

Fee: $75/person. To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Florals in Acrylics

–Florals in Acrylics

Instructor: Lisa Rainey

Free yourself to be bold and expressive. Lisa Rainey will demonstrate her floral painting techniques step-by-step, encouraging you to capture the essence of the flower by working from life.

This class is about your creative expression through painting and your own view of what you see. Use your imagination and play with shapes, color and line. Rainey loves to use her knowledge and love of watercolor to bring a fresh way of painting in acrylics. Starting with warm washes first, you will build up the layers using thicker paint with brushes and palette knives. The desire is to create a floral painting that glows from within. Supplies are provided.

Availability: Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays

Location: Crescent Bay Park, Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 2+ hours

Fee: $220 for a private lesson, $150 each for 2-4 people. To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Mint Tin Painting

–Mint Tin Painting on Location in Laguna

Instructor: Lisa Mansour

Using a mint tin container as both canvas and palette, the innovative painter Lisa Mansour will teach you how to create a tiny, dynamic piece of art. Painting en plein air, on location in Laguna Beach, your lesson will include basic color mixing and compositional techniques. Your small paintings will be big fun!

Availability: Anytime (two-week notice required)

Location: Laguna Beach, exact location TBD

Length of Time: 2+ hours

Fee: $150 per person (2 person minimum, 4 person maximum) To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

Indigo Sarong making in the Garden

–Indigo Sarong making in the Garden!

Instructor: Reem Khalil

Khalil invites participants to learn the art of Indigo & Shibori and enjoy refreshments while making a summer sarong. Learn how to make Organic Indigo dye vat and original patterns using the ancient technique Shibori. In this workshop, students will learn the fundamentals of Shibori pattern making and how to create a variety of shapes focusing on folded, tied and clamped resist dyeing. Get your girlfriends together and throw a party…every girl needs a sarong! To register, click here.

Availability: Upon Request

Location: Artist’s Studio, Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 2 hours

Fee: $85/person, (4 people minimum, 8 people maximum)

Courtesy of LOCA

Monotype Printing on an Etching Press

–Monotype Printing on an Etching Press

Instructor: Cynthia Fletcher

Using brayers and lithography inks, students will coat a plexiglass plate with color. An assortment of thin shapes – natural, manmade and shaped by your hand will be inked and arranged on the base plate. After rolling the plate through an etching press, the resulting print will a surprising springboard into a series of monotypes you will make during this studio session.

This is a relaxed introduction to the art of printmaking. It requires no previous experience or drawing skill. It is open to people who want to explore a new medium and who are somewhere between 6 and 96. Participants will enjoy getting inky together, the exploration of something new and then marvel at the prints produced! To register, click here.

Availability: Upon Request

Location: Cynthia’s studio in Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 3 to 4 hours

Fee: $125 per person

Courtesy of LOCA

Sketching Flowers in Laguna’s Beautiful Parks

–Sketching Flowers in Laguna’s Beautiful Parks

Instructor: Hedy Buzan

Working with pencil, pen, and watercolor pencils, participants will enjoy the beautiful views and draw flora found in Laguna’s exquisite parks. Buzan will demonstrate gesture and contour sketching techniques and instruct on color mixing and the use of watercolor pencils. All materials provided and each participant will receive a mini mat that will fit in a 5”x7” frame.

Availability: Saturdays: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., upon request

Location: Heisler or Treasure Island Parks, Laguna Beach

Length of Time: 2+ hours

Fee: $45 per person (Up to 12 people). Groups of four or more can be arranged with prior notice at their preferred park location and preferred day of the week (subject to artist availability). To register, click here.

Courtesy of LOCA

The world of pastels

Break into the Delicious World of Pastels

Instructor: September McGee

Having earned six Signature Member Honors and over 44 awards, this artist knows her way around the world of pastels. September will show new inventive and exciting techniques to have attendees’ paintings singing with color, expressive strokes and a magic this special medium offers. It’s pure pigment! It’s the only fine art medium that will never change color nor hue over time. Learn the process of drawing, layering and blending and have fun.

Availability: Available weekdays and upon request

Location: Artists Studio, Laguna Woods

Length of Time: 1-2 hours

Fee: $195 private, $295 for 2 people

Courtesy of LOCA

Colored pencil flowers

Draw Realistic Colored Pencil Flowers

Instructor: Elizabeth McGhee

Elizabeth McGhee, an accomplished artist trained in the classical realist tradition, is offering a private class in using colored pencils to beautifully render objects. Learn how to create luminous and blended botanical drawings. Materials to be provided.

Availability: In-person: Wednesdays 1-5 p.m., Zoom: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday

Location: Upon request or online over Zoom

Length of Time: 1-2 hours

Fee: In-person: $250 (For up to two people), Zoom: $50/hr (For up to four people)