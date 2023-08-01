NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor

There should be no place in “Stu News” to promote animal cruelty

I have lived in Laguna Beach since 1994 and value Stu News for keeping me updated on all things Laguna.

I am disgusted that you gave accolades to a 6-year-old who participated in a form of animal cruelty – “Mutton Busting.” This sick practice will soon be banned at California rodeos (I have signed numerous petitions to support said ban). Her parents should be ashamed of themselves for encouraging a child to participate in animal cruelty.

I have spent much time with sheep on animal sanctuaries, many of whom have been rescued from rodeos. They are gentle, inquisitive and intelligent animals. They are profoundly stressed at rodeos from the transport there to the blaring noise to humans jumping on their backs.

Would we subject Golden Retrievers to this for entertainment?

You can do better.

I am disappointed that you gave animal cruelty a positive spin in your publication.

Tracy Keys

Laguna Beach

Remembering Jimmy Otto

Laguna lost an original and legend with the death of Jimmy Otto. The Sound Spectrum that Otto created decades ago was an oasis for music fans, who got to hear stories of their favorite rockers from the Master, and discover the CD, vinyl, or rock gift they needed. He championed reggae and introduced new artists we might not have known. He found just the right person, Wave, to run the store when he retired from daily operations, so that this bastion of true Laguna and great music could continue to be our happy place to visit.

Condolences to his wife, Edith, and all Jimmy’s fans on his loss. Rock on.

C. Deborah Laughton

Laguna Beach

 

