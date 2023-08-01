NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 61  |  August 1, 2023Subscribe

Girls 18 & under water polo wins gold 080123

Share this story

Girls 18 & under water polo wins gold at National Championships, Riches named MVP

On Sunday, July 23, the SET 18U girls team won the gold medal at the 2023 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics National Championships at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.

The team included the following Laguna Beach High School girls – recently graduated seniors Charlotte Riches, Cleo Washer, Lauren Short, Jordan Schneider and Lauren Schneider; rising seniors Ava Knepper & Emmy Hensley; rising juniors Presley Jones and Kara Carver, as well as last season’s LBHS Coach Claire Sonne.

Girls 18 & under water polo photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Jessie Alcheh

SET 18U girls team – winners of the gold

Girls 18 & under water polo photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Recent LBHS graduate Charlotte Riches was recognized as the tournament’s MVP

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.