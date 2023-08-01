NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club shows their depth with strong showing at USA Championships

The future is bright for the Laguna Beach Water Polo Club (LBWPC), if their strong showing during this summer’s USA Water Polo Junior Olympics tournament in the Bay Area is any indication.

The LBWPC 10 & under boys’ team excelled by defeating their rivals from Newport Beach and Del Mar, while swimming and fighting their way to earn third place honors nationally in their age group.

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lelani Geiger

(L-R) LBWPC 10 & under boys’ team (front row) – Liam Marshall, Campbell Neault, Quinn Pasin, Dylan Geiger, Miles Salib, James Seminoff, Jude Williams; second row – Harlan Reed, Brooks Miller, Barrett Anderson, Conner Geiger; back row – Coaches Camron Hauer and Chad Beeler

The young and determined LBWPC 12 & under boys’ team played consistently strong against the top teams in the country and improved on their entry seed to finish 20th place out of the 50 top teams that qualified for the top/platinum level of competition.

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kacey Chaldu

(L-R) LBWPC 12 & under boys’ team (front row) – Quinn Pasin, Cade Chaldu, Destin Deng, Jude Williams, William Anderson, Mason Gruba, Troy O’Donnell, Cadel Westcott, Barrett Anderson, Liam Marshall; back row – Coach Camron Hauer, Heaton Peapody, Warren Rootlieb

On the girls’ side, the LBWPC 10 & under girls’ team came on strong and played hard against the top teams in the country, landing a fifth-place finish nationally for their age group.

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Reem Khalil

(L-R) LBWPC 10 & under girls’ team (front row) – Zia Bell, Kaley Belden, Arya Rotabi, Jamison Jones, Stella McKinzie; back row – Ofelia Pearlman, Riley Berberian, Coach Chad Beeler, Genevieve Stimson, Brooke D’Allmen, Abigail Kalmanovich, Evelyn Rubin

The LBWPC girls’ 12 and under team joined forces with three girls from the Irvine/Newport Back Bay (BB) team to play under the name Laguna Bay. This team finished with 4 wins and 5 losses which was a notable improvement from their qualifying round. They finished 14th in the Gold Division.

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club photo 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Herzfeld

(L-R) LBWPC girls’ 12 and under teamCoach Chanel Schilling (BB), Ruby Herzfeld (LB), Stella Duenes (LB), Amelie Chisholm (BB), Addison Burk (BB), Abbie Kalmanovich (LB), Zehra Aydin (BB), Aubrey Murawski (LB), Coach Adam Gufarotti (LB) and Stella Harmon (LB) 

 

