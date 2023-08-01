NewLeftHeader

The Early Intervention Program

It takes a league: The Early Intervention Program celebrates another graduation

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

While it’s often said, “It takes a village to raise a child,” when applied to the Early Intervention Program, it takes a league. For more than 45 years, volunteers from Laguna Beach’s Assistance League have contributed to one of the organization’s philanthropic efforts, the EIP. Wednesday, July 26 marked yet another milestone of the program.

The EIP provides weekly therapeutic support to developmentally delayed children under the age of 1. Every Wednesday, the little ones and their caregivers meet at the Assistance League’s Chapter House with professional occupational and physical therapists and behavioral specialists to receive guidance for care and development. Focus is provided to each participant’s individual needs, and there is no set time frame to meet the program’s goals. The program, with an annual budget of $100,000, is a unique partnership between the Assistance League of Laguna Beach and the Intervention Center for Early Childhood (ICEC Kids) of Irvine under the direction of Pam Alexander.

it takes graduates

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R): Graduate Azaiah Metz-Harris with his mother Janelle Harris,

Graduate Genesis Ramos with her mother Isabel Ramos and Graduate Bradley Cancino with his mother Karina Ortiz

Last week marked a milestone of the EIP, as another class of tiny graduates have benefited from the program. Thirty-one babies participated in five graduations between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 with one more graduation held last week. The achievement of developmental benchmarks set by the EIP is celebrated by a graduation party.

Jeannie, leader of the circle, said, “This is an opportunity to celebrate every step and where the graduates are today. It’s not an easy journey. Let’s acknowledge the journey and the mothers who have done a great job.”

The graduates were Azaiah Metz-Harris, Genesis Ramos and Bradley Cancino.

Janelle Harris, mother of graduate Azaiah Metz-Harris, who drives in from Chino every week, said, “I found out about the program from someone who was attending. Azaiah was inspired by the other kids, clapping and singing, and now he sits up on his own because of this program.” Azaiah’s grandfather was also there to celebrate his graduation.

it takes certificate

Click on photo for a larger image

Azaiah Metz-Harris takes his graduation certificate from Pam Alexander, executive director of ICE Kids

Jo Martin, who has served as the volunteer coordinator for four years, has been a devoted part of the heart and soul of the Assistance League and the EIP for many years, her grandson Charlie having participated in the EIP program 20 years ago. She has led the effort, hosted countless graduations and mentored many volunteers to support the activities. It’s commitment like Martin’s that has propelled the program to build community and provide support for special needs infants and their families and caregivers since 1976.

Martin explained what has kept her engaged in the EIP for more than 20 years. “It’s been very, very heartwarming. I look forward to every Wednesday. I’ve seen so much progress in the babies but even more so in the families.” Martin affirms that she has observed the program provides counseling, guidance and community support to the caregivers involved and through the weekly interaction, EIP has helped the families set out early in development to make the best life possible for the infants.

it takes circle

Click on photo for a larger image

Occupational Therapist Jeannie Wronski leads a circle group

How does a program run successfully for 45 plus years with continued devotion and boundless energy for many more years to meet the needs of these precious little ones? It’s the human chain of volunteers. Volunteers Jackie Kelly and Mary Williams will begin coordinating the program in September. For the group’s weekly meeting, there’s quite a bit of behind-the-scenes work that takes place. Kelly shared thoughts regarding the time spent working under the wing of Jo Martin: “I have great admiration for Jo who kept the program running like a well-oiled machine. And she is so willing to help us as Mary and I acclimate to our new roles.”

There is no cost to participants, and the program is the only one of its kind in the U.S. The proceeds from every sale at the Thrift Store, located at 526 Glennerye St. in Laguna Beach, goes to support the numerous Assistance League’s philanthropic endeavors. Benefits from the funds generated by the Thrift Store sales are amazingly multiplied by the work of devoted Assistance League volunteers. The shop is staffed and managed entirely by member volunteers.

it takes Lily

Click on photo for a larger image

Lily Sinner, granddaughter of Pam Alexander

Within the past year alone, volunteers contributed approximately 700 hours to the EIP in a wide variety of support. Currently there are 17 babies enrolled. The EIP weekly sessions begin with circle time and a song and then it’s off to individual stations to focus upon skills such as fine and gross motor, sensory, feeding and eating as well as cognitive development. Assistance League volunteers, usually 8-10 members, are there to rock the tired little ones during the last activity of the day, a support group led by a licensed family and marriage counselor for the families and caregivers.

Other long-term league members such as Judy Sterner and Marilyn Reynolds join in by providing refreshments, kitchen assistance and housekeeping support. Halloween festivities as well as hosting an annual Christmas party with a visit from Santa is also on the EIP calendar.

Yet, the volunteers are quick to acknowledge the joy they themselves derive from their involvement. “It’s my slice of heaven each week. To see the babies progressing, it’s just fantastic,” said Kelly.

it takes play room

Click on photo for a larger image

Play equipment

The EIP takes a brief hiatus in August. It’s time for facility maintenance. This year, several renovation and improvement projects will occur to the Chapter House. The program will resume Wednesday, Sept. 6. Participants come from all over Southern California including Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County.

Information regarding the program can be found by clicking here. Upon completion, additional support comes from transition to therapeutic programs at Irvine’s ICEC.

An all-volunteer nonprofit, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach is a volunteer organization whose members put caring and commitment into action through community-based philanthropic programs.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

