LB Chamber of Commerce celebrates Folklore Studio 080123

LB Chamber of Commerce celebrates Folklore Studio with a ribbon cutting on August 3

On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony as it celebrates Folklore Studio.  Guests attending the ribbon cutting ceremony at the start of First Thursdays Art Walk, will enjoy live music by Grace Reynoso and complimentary natural wine from AhbA.

Folklore Studio’s inaugural exhibition WOVEN, which opened on July 1 and will run through August 13, is a small group show featuring contemporary textile artists based in Santa Fe, N.M.: Alysha Colangeli, Rhiannon Griego and Emelie Richardson.

Folklore Studio’s inaugural exhibition “WOVEN”

The collection is inspired by the high desert landscape and wild femininity, celebrating the centuries-old weaving tradition in Northern New Mexico. “Textile art historically has been a means of weaving narratives, both figuratively and literally. For a gallery intent on telling stories, I couldn’t pick a more fitting medium to spotlight for an inaugural show. Historically, textiles have suffered as an art media because of their association with domesticity and femininity. My aim for this show is to turn this narrative on its head, elucidate the innate wildness in femininity as demonstrated by these artists and works, and contribute to a greater conversation about the value and perception of textiles as fine art in a gender-biased art world,” said gallerist Kelly Dye.

Rhiannon Griego

“The Chamber is excited to introduce this fresh-feeling contemporary art gallery to the Laguna Beach community. We are encouraged to see Laguna Beach continuing to attract creative entrepreneurs, like gallerist Kelly Dye, who chose our seaside city to house her latest venture,” said Erin Slattery, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “The studio, located on the lower level of a charming beach house built in 1947, feels like a calm exhale, with pieces that are easy to love and incorporate into a range of interiors. Dye intends to further share the space with the community by offering a variety of creative workshops and wellness events, alongside rotating fine art exhibitions. Whether you’re visiting the studio to view art, or simply take a breather in a beautiful environment, it’s hard not to linger.”

Emelie Richardson

Folklore Studio (www.folklorestudiolaguna.com) is open to the public 12-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday or by appointment (email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.). The studio is also currently accepting space rental inquiries.

Folklore Studio is located at 1504 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

The entrance to the gallery is on Calliope Street. Limited parking is available in a private lot on Calliope Street. There is also street parking available in the surrounding neighborhood.

Please RSVP to the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

