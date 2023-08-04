I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce FP 080423

Share this story

I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce: a conversation with Ronnie Marmo at the Laguna Playhouse

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Lenny Bruce might be the most influential stand-up comic of the 20th century you’ve never seen perform. Bruce set the stage for countercultural comedians like George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Howard Stern. His political satire, irreverent religious references, racial slurs and raw sexual humor led to several obscenity arrests in the 1960s, one of which made its way to the Illinois Supreme Court, who ruled in Bruce’s favor and paved the way for First Amendment protections in comedy.

Bruce died in 1966, at the age of 40, of a morphine overdose. In 2003, he was posthumously pardoned by Governor George Pataki of New York in a further affirmation of free speech protections. As a result, Bruce’s legacy lives on today in every comedian who takes the stage and tests the limits.

Six years ago, actor Ronnie Marmo (known for roles in both Criminal Minds and General Hospital) breathed new life into Bruce’s legacy with a one-man show entitled I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce. Marmo wrote and stars in the show directed by Criminal Minds co-star Joe Mantegna. Marmo has performed the piece more than 400 times in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere to rave reviews. It’s now coming to the Laguna Playhouse on August 17.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Ronnie Marmo

Ronnie Marmo wrote and stars in the solo show “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce,” on stage at the Laguna Playhouse, August 17-19

I caught up with Marmo last week to hear his inspirations for the project, how it feels to perform the same play hundreds of times, what it’s like working with Joe Mantegna and how he feels this controversial play will land in Laguna. Our conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Stu News: I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t know much about Lenny Bruce. Now that I’m researching him, I wonder how I missed him.

Ronnie Marmo: Out of all the comics – like Carlin and Pryor – Lenny was the least famous and the most important, which usually is the case.

SN: Why do you think that is?

RM: Lenny paved the way for these guys. I often wonder if Lenny didn’t die so young, at 40, what would Carlin’s career have looked like? Because Carlin basically picked up the microphone directly from Lenny and kept fighting the fight.

SN: I always think it’s strange to censor comics. I mean, it’s their job to push the envelope.

RM: That’s my feeling about most freedom of speech situations. If you want to go see [Dave] Chappelle, go see him. If you don’t, then don’t buy a ticket. It shouldn’t mean he has to give up his career. But I think it’s starting to swing back to the middle a little bit.

SN: So people told you that you reminded them of Lenny Bruce. You definitely bear a strong resemblance. And I’ve heard you say that you feel a kinship with Lenny. Can you talk about that, and what of yourself you see in him?

RM: Well, that’s a big discussion. As human beings, we have so much in common. His love for his mom. His love for his daughter. I have daughters and my same love for them.

I’ve been clean and sober a very long time. Before I was able to legally drink, I got clean and sober. Lenny never found recovery, but we both had the same issues. So I really identify with his journey and his struggles.

And I identify with his fight. We’ve all had that thing with our parents, our loved ones, our significant other, our boss – all we wanted was our day in court with someone. Sometimes we don’t get it. Then it turns out we didn’t need it.

Lenny was a Brooklyn guy. I’m from New York. I just felt really connected to him and to his personal struggles. I found a place within me that I quickly identified with and that made it easier, as opposed to having to act. You should do that as an actor with every character – find where they live within you. But this felt like a whole bunch of stuff coming up to the surface. I love the guy. I’m very proud to be doing this.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Click on photo for a larger image

Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce

SN: You wrote the play. And you’re the only performer in a solo show. So it must be an interesting dynamic between you and Joe [Mantegna]. I’m curious about his role as director.

RM: I always tell people, ‘If you wrote the piece and you’re starring in it, the director is going to have a hard time.’ But in this situation, I have so much love and respect for Joe, his talent and who he is as a human being. It was quite easy. I gave myself over to him.

I only fought for two or three things the whole time. When I did, he saw that look in my eye and said, ‘Okay.’ But most of the time he would tell me, ‘Trust me. This looks great. Just do what I’m telling you.’ When you love and respect somebody so much, it makes it a lot easier.

SN: How long did you know each other before you embarked on this project together?

RM: I’d say 14 or 15 years. I wrote a play that turned into a movie. When I rewrote the play for film, I wanted to cast Joe, but I didn’t know him. I sent him this love letter to a P.O. Box and he responded. That was 2004 or 2005. So it’s been a while.

SN: Can you share some of the reactions you’ve gotten over the years that have meant a lot to you?

RM: The biggest one was Kitty Bruce, Lenny’s daughter. It took her about a year to see the show, to get herself ready for it, because it’s not some imitation, tribute show. I take you through his life. It’s unique in that way. So she sat in the front row with Joe and they held hands the whole time. Kitty Bruce is the most important person who’s seen it.

Some of the others, to give you a short list, are Tony Bennett, Barry Levinson, Billy Crystal, Patti LuPone, Richard Lewis, Paul Reiser, Robert Townsend, Jim Belushi. The whole cast of Criminal Minds. The whole cast of The Sopranos. Mayor Dinkins from New York came with Congressman Charlie Rangel. All these incredible, important people wanted to see the show. And they were always waiting to talk to me in the lobby every single time.

As an actor, you hope you’re doing well. But when you do this kind of performance, these people who you admire now see you as a colleague. That’s really great.

SN: I should ask, because you brought up Kitty, how you went about the research process for putting this play together.

RM: My introduction was through this guy named Sam Bobrick. He wrote a play called Lenny’s Back…and boy is he pissed. Charlie Brill, who’s a wonderful comic, came to me one day and told me I reminded him of Lenny. He said he wanted me to do this play. I knew basically what you know about Lenny. Maybe a little more, but not much, I just knew of him. I’m too young. But after doing the research and being talked into doing this play (because I was petrified), I fell in love with Lenny. It ran for six months and went really well.

The way I studied him was to watch everything I could watch, listen to everything I could listen to and read everything I could read. Then, eventually, I picked up the script and started to do it. I don’t do imitations. I’m not really an impressionist. But I guess I was doing it right because people kept coming and coming.

Then I decided I wanted to write my own because I wanted to do his material and I wanted it to be closer to what was going on with Lenny in terms of how edgy he was. So I set off to write my own.

That’s when Kitty and I would have these great conversations. Kitty would say, ‘This is something you won’t find on Google. My dad said this, or the police did that.’ I don’t want to give anything up about the play, but you’ll learn a lot about Lenny from the show. There’s stuff in there you can’t find anywhere else. Family stuff.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ronnie Marmo wrote the one-man play and has performed it more than 400 times for audiences around the country

SN: How many performances have there been now?

RM: 423. Laguna will be 424, 425 and 426.

SN: That’s a lot. Is it hard to maintain the energy and freshness after so many performances?

RM: The material is so daunting and overwhelming. I feel like I’m fighting uphill and then coming downhill. It’s so hard and humbling that I never feel like I really have it.

I’m constantly exploring, because the truth is when you’re doing a one-person show – especially of this magnitude – the audience is your scene partner. Their behavior, how they treat the play and treat you, and the way they’re involved really matters. Every night is a challenge just from working off the audience, never mind the material itself. To be honest, I feel like I’m just getting started.

SN: This brings up a tricky question. Laguna isn’t L.A. or New York. This sounds like difficult and edgy material. How do you think it will be received in a community like ours?

RM: Every city we go to, the more conservative people are, the more they love the show. Whenever we’re asked to tone things down, I say, ‘Whoever you’re worried about, put them in the front row.’ They’re always the first ones to leap to their feet and they’re always the last to leave. They can’t wait to discuss it.

This play is a very unique experience. Many cities are not giving their audiences enough credit. I find Lenny’s cracking people’s hearts open a little bit. The more hesitant or afraid the presenter is, the more excited I get. I’m sure Lenny felt that way, too.

Who the hell wants to see a play where there’s nothing to talk about afterward? Theater is supposed to be a conversation-starter, in my opinion.

SN: I couldn’t agree more. Still, do people ever walk out?

RM: We’ve had a half dozen people walk out over the six years. I usually follow them out of the theater with the microphone. I can’t help myself. I ask them, ‘What are you afraid to look at?’

SN: I love that! What else should people know?

RM: If you like comedy, if you like free speech, if you like to hear about the First Amendment, if you like a good piece of theater – those are all reasons to come see it.

SN: I assume even if people don’t know anything about Lenny Bruce, they’ll be okay?

RM: You’d be shocked how many people in my audiences in their 20s and 30s know Lenny. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had a Lenny Bruce character on that show. It opened a lot of people’s eyes to Lenny. But this is not the kind of piece you need to know anything about Lenny.

Patti LuPone saw it. She wrote me a few days later and said, ‘I knew very little. After your show I went home and googled everybody all night. I wanted to know everything about everybody in his life.’ That was the best compliment anyone could give me.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ronnie Marmo stars as Lenny Bruce in his one-man show directed by Joe Mantegna

I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce will appear on the Laguna Playhouse stage August 17-19. For tickets and information, visit the Playhouse website by clicking here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.