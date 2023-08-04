NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 62  |  August 4, 2023Subscribe

The Sacramento Chronicles 080423

Share this story

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

August 4, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! I hope you are enjoying your summer vacations. The legislature is on a 30-day break (July 14-August 14). I’ve been out and around the district getting caught up with district events and meeting with constituents. I enjoyed a few days with my three grandsons visiting from New York – including two trips to Disneyland in two weeks! So many great sites to visit in OC.

The legislature is getting geared up for another 30-day mad dash to the end-of-session, which finishes on September 14. As you know, in June we passed the main framework of the budget and 20 accompanying trailer bills. A trailer bill is a budget bill that reflects an appropriation, and sometimes policy, of a certain agency or policy area. The governor has signed all of them into law. More laws, more spending and no spending reductions to address the $32 billion budget deficit – only spending pushed out to the next budget year and the next after that.

The Sacramento Chronicles Diane Dixon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

Prior to heading to the district, we had a key deadline. July 14 was the last day for policy committees to meet and vote on bills in their purview. We had an exciting last day before summer recess that I will share.

Senate Bill 14 (Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield) made headlines several weeks ago when the Assembly Democrats killed it in the Public Safety Committee. This measure would make child sex trafficking a “serious felony” under California law. I am a proud coauthor of this bill. SB 14 passed through the senate with every state senator voting in favor of it, a vote of 40-0. On July 11, six members of the majority party on the Assembly Public Safety Committee refused to vote on SB 14 over concerns it would “worsen incarceration rates.” On July 13, after significant public pressure to pass the bill, the assembly held a last minute, unscheduled Public Safety Committee Hearing forcing some members of the committee to switch their vote. The bill ended up passing 6-0-2 (with 2 majority party abstentions) and meeting the policy deadline.

This is important because the Assembly Public Safety Committee is known to kill bills that would increase consequences and penalties for criminals. In this instance, Republicans fought for the safety of our children and our communities and we were successful! SB 14 will next be heard in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, or fiscal committee, where I plan to vote in favor of advancing this bill forward to the assembly floor.

When we return to session on August 14, bills will be finishing their journey through year one of the two-year legislative process. The deadline for bills tagged with a fiscal component is September 1. SB 14 is one of hundreds of bills that will need to pass the Appropriations Committee in order to move forward through the legislative process before we end session on September 14.

So, there will be more drama sure to happen in the weeks ahead until adjournment on September 14. After the drama, I will be in the district from September 15-December 31. I look forward to many community meetings, Town Halls and other events to connect with many of you. Please call my district office at 949.798.7221 to schedule a coffee or event.

On a district-related note: Please save the date for a community legislative update at my Laguna Woods Town Hall on August 25 at 10 a.m. located at the Laguna Woods City Council Chambers on 24264 El Toro Road.

Finally, please keep an eye on your emails for more information on my community events. If you would like to sign up to receive legislative reports, you can check out my website: https://ad72.asmrc.org/ or email me at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. I am also active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

As always, thank you Stu News for allowing me this space to keep your readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento.

Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.