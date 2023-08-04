NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 62  |  August 4, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Pride Festival comes to Lang Park 080423

Share this story

Laguna Beach Pride Festival comes to Lang Park on August 12

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is scheduled to have its largest and most extravagant Pride Festival in its history on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 3-10 p.m. at Lang Park. The lineup of professional entertainment includes Corday, KingQueen, DJ Eduardo OMG and professional dancers slated for the afternoon and into the evening with a dance party. Craft vendors, health and wellness outreach organizations, a Family and Kids’ Fun Zone, 360 photo booth, Fun Zone inflatables, food vendors and full bar service featuring Tito’s beverages as well as non-alcoholic beverages are all part of the event.

Lang Park, a large open green space located at 21540 Wesley Drive, just off Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, offers spectacular views of the Pacific. Temperatures should continue to be mild in the high 70s, making for perfect beach weather.

Laguna Beach Pride beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Pride 365

West Street Beach on July 4, 2023

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. In the summer season, parking is a consideration, so it is recommended guests carpool, use Uber/Lyft, or take the free Laguna Beach Trolley.

Laguna Beach Pride 365, a non-profit corporation, was established in December 2018 and has worked tirelessly to support the LBGTQ+ community. It has been recognized on many occasions for its efforts. From supporting the Friendship Shelter and Laguna Beach Food Pantry to community activities that everyone can enjoy year-round. They have been at the forefront of community support. Most recently, the placement of a Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity at a famous LGBTQ+ popular beach, West Street Beach, as a message to everyone that all are welcome in Laguna Beach.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunabeachpride.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.