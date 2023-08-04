NewLeftHeader

Susi Q offers forward-thinking End-of-Life Care Planning regardless of your health status

Nonprofit Susi Q will offer “Honoring Your Life: End of Life Care Planning,” a series of four free workshops during which participants are invited to discuss thoughtful choices related to healthcare, and end-of-life preparations, regardless of their current health status.

The free workshops will take place on August 10, September 14, October 12 and November 9 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Facilitator of the workshops, Susi Q’s Director of Aging in Place Services, Rickie Redman, noted that, “End-of-life planning represents a profound opportunity for individuals to embrace empowerment, express creativity and demonstrate self-love.

“Through active participation, you will learn how to seamlessly integrate your personal preferences and deeply held values into your end-of-life care, thereby ensuring a sense of solace for both yourself and your cherished ones.”

Register online for the event at https://thesusiq.org.

To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

End-of-life doula and guest speaker for the series, Andrea Deerheart, Ph.D., ELP, noted that, “End-of-life planning holds great value and importance, even for individuals in excellent health and foreseeing a decade or two of life ahead. By contemplating and documenting your preferences in advance, you ensure that your wishes will be honored, even if you become incapacitated.”

Deerheart, the founder of The HeartWay, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving those who are at end-of-life transitions, added that forward planning also reduces a significant amount of stress and emotional burden on loved ones.

Sadly, she has personal experience with the challenges that occur when planning has not been done ahead of time.

Here is her story:

“I found myself in the position of supporting a loved one without any end-of-life care plans when my sister, at the young age of 49, succumbed to end-stage breast cancer. Regrettably, my sister had not completed any end-of-life documents, and the fear of death gripped her throughout.

“Amidst the heartache of losing my sister, I was faced with the daunting task of sorting through her medical, financial and practical matters without any guidance from her.

“As an End-of-Life Practitioner (Death Doula), I’ve come to witness the incredible grace that befalls families who have the blessing of knowing their loved ones’ wishes for their end of life and how they wish their material life to be shared after their passing. It serves as a testament to the importance of taking the time to plan for one’s end of life, offering the most precious gift to those we hold dear – the assurance of knowing our wishes and easing their burden during such trying times.”

Redman said that in the U.S., only 54% of adults aged 50-80 have completed an advanced directive. Furthermore, 60% of Californians think it is “extremely important” to make sure their family is not burdened by tough end-of-life decisions, yet more than half of them had not communicated their wishes to anyone.

“Most of us are not equipped to talk to our loved ones about healthcare and end-of-life wishes,” she added. “This series is a chance to experience a greater peace of mind and ensure your loved ones know your preferences.”

The Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

