The tide has turned in the historic toxic domoic algae bloom that affected marine life along the Southern California coast

The rescue calls started coming into Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in early June about sea lions and common dolphins having seizures on Southern California beaches, as a result of a massive harmful algal bloom offshore. Since then, PMMC has responded to 104 sea lions and 10 common dolphins, making this the largest adult sea lion stranding event to hit the marine mammal rehabilitation hospital in more than 20 years.

The very sick adult sea lions required intensive care for the first couple of weeks in the hospital, and PMMC’s rescue, animal care and veterinary teams quickly became inundated with the influx of sea lions in need of help. To support their efforts, a call was put out by NOAA to stranding network partners, zoos and aquariums asking for help from zookeepers and veterinarians.

the tide has turned McClain

Photos courtesy of PMMC

Dr. Abby McClain at the National Marine Mammal Foundation

“The massive influx of adult sea lions was unprecedented for our hospital – our patient capacity and personnel were being pushed to their limits,” said Dr. Alissa Deming, vice president of Conservation Medicine and Science at PMMC. “We could not have kept up without the people sent from zoos, aquariums, and stranding network partners who were instrumental in ensuring these very sick sea lions received the lifesaving care they needed.”

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is grateful for the outpouring of support during this unfortunate event. According to CEO Glenn Gray, “PMMC is very appreciative to the community, families, foundations and businesses for the generous outpouring of gifts that helped us with the enormous cost of food and medicine to treat the multitude of patients. These strandings happened at a time when we are just starting our physical expansion, and when complete, we will be able to accommodate more patients in the years ahead. It showed us we’re on the right path and the community support has been overwhelming.”

the tide has turned Blew

Dr. Alyssa Blew at the Vancouver Aquarium

PMMC is happy to report the bloom and influx of patients is finally letting up, and they have started to release some of the sea lions that have successfully been treated for the toxic effects of domoic acid. So far, more than 65% of the sea lions were saved, which would not have been possible without the support of colleagues, donors and volunteers.

the tide has turned Williamson

Nicole Williamson at Como Zoo

PMMC would like to thank The Marine Mammal Center (Sausalito, Calif.), Como Zoo (St. Paul, Minn.), the Vancouver Aquarium and the National Marine Mammal Foundation for sending zookeepers and veterinarians to support the rehabilitation efforts of these sick sea lions and dolphins.

For more information, visit the PMMC website at www.pacificmmc.org, or contact Debra Finster at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.929.7297.

 

