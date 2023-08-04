Festival of Arts Weekly Events, August 4-8
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
July 5 – September 1
Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.
For a complete calendar of events, click here.
To register for workshops, reserve special seating for concerts or view schedules, go towww.lagunafestivalofarts.org.
Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.
Summer Art Workshops
Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)
Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics
The Festival's Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email to reserve space in advance.
Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.
Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.
Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.
Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal
Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.
Workshops
–Friday, Aug. 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Youth Arts - Recycled Materials with Janice Althouse
Cost: $25
In the Recycled Materials class, they encourage creativity and environmental awareness by teaching children to make their own vision books using recycled materials. With the guidance of instructors, children will choose a theme they’re passionate about and create a unique book filled with various images and stories that they’ve selected. Join for a fun and educational class that any child will love.
Adult Teen Watercolors - August 4
–Friday, Aug. 4, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult Teen Watercolors with Nikita Young
Cost: $65
Discover the magic of watercolor painting at the Festival of Arts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced painter, the expert instructor will guide you through the techniques and principles of watercolor painting. In this class, attendees will learn about color mixing, brushwork, composition, and various other methods to create stunning watercolor paintings. Join and experience the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting.
–Saturday, Aug. 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Youth Arts Ceramics with Andrew Selegean
Cost: $25
Build a birdhouse to house garden friends. Learn about hand-building and create a fun home for birds to use. Their experienced instructors will provide personalized guidance and support, ensuring that your child feels confident and proud of their work. Reserve your space early, as these classes do fill up. Glazing is an optional next step for your ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it.
–Saturday, Aug. 5, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen Ceramics with Andrew Selegean
Cost: $65
Build a ceramic boat, inspired by the ocean. Using special tools, learn how to construct a sturdy hull and create a custom boat that can be used as a candleholder or display piece. Glazing is an optional next step for the ceramics piece. Come in one week to create the piece and come in the next to add color by glazing it.
Adult/Teen, Festival Masters - August 5
–Sunday, Aug. 6, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen, Festival Masters with Wendy Wirth
In this fun and engaging class, you’ll learn how to paint, draw and create like one of your favorite Festival exhibitors. Led by Festival exhibitor Carole Boller, students will explore styles of art and gain inspiration from Festival artists to create their own masterpiece. This one-of-a-kind class is a can’t miss opportunity. This session will feature Festival exhibitor and painter Wendy Wirth.
Special Events
Wine & Painting
Cost: $80 per person
Uncork your creativity at the Festival of Arts! This series provides the perfect combination of artistic expression and relaxation, making it an ideal way to spend an evening with friends, family, or even on your own. With a glass of your wine in hand, our experienced instructor Nikita Young will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful work of art. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the beautiful artwork from the fine art show that serves as the backdrop for our classes. At the end of the night, you’ll be amazed at what you’ve accomplished – and even more thrilled to take home your very own masterpiece! Whether you choose to display it in your home or give it as a gift to someone special, you’ll be reminded of the wonderful memories you created during our wine and painting class. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled workshop! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations required. Must be 21+ to participate.
Pint, Pinots and Prints - August 5
–Saturday, Aug. 5, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Pints, Pinots and Prints
Cost: $80 per person
If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, our “Pints, Pinots, and Prints” class is the perfect choice. This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine.
Under the guidance of our experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, you’ll learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. Our classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll have the chance to create a beautiful work of art to take home with you at the end of the night. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, our “Pints, Pinots, and Prints” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking!
All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations required.
Must be 21 or older to participate.
Music Schedule
To reserve seats for musical events, click here for the schedule, prices and details.
Neil Morrow - August 4
–Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30-7 p.m.
Americana Music Series
Performer: Neil Morrow and Memphis 54
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Neil Morrow along with his band Memphis 54, are a highly entertaining, crowd pleasing, variety act. From Classic Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Rockabilly and Country, Morrow’s repertoire of songs is quite impressive. Neil Morrow & Memphis 54 is a definite guarantee of a good time.
–Saturday, Aug. 5, 1-2:30 p.m.
Performer: Brian Bromberg’s Unapologetically Funky Big Bombastic 12 Piece Band
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Brian Bromberg is considered to be one of the world’s most groundbreaking and diverse bassists of our time, pushing the barriers of the acoustic and electric bass to their limits. Commonly using as many as 10 or more basses on his recordings, he uses different tunings, string configurations, acoustic basses, electric basses, piccolo, basses, etc.
Melanie Taylor - August 5
–Saturday, Aug. 5, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wow…Can They Sing! Series
Performer: Melanie Taylor
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Details:
Born in New Orleans on New Year’s Day to a classical pianist mother and a family of artists, Melanie Taylor’s rich, eclectic musical heritage has helped guide and define her own artistry ever since. She is inspired by such diverse and unique artists as Joni Mitchell, Billie Holiday, Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, Donny Hathaway, and the poetry and writing of E.E. Cummings, Rumi, Stephen King and Toni Morrison.
–Sunday, Aug. 6, 12-3 p.m.
Performer: Laguna Community Concert Band
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Under the direction of Mark Lowery, music director/principal conductor and Pete Fournier, associate conductor, the Laguna Concert Band and ensembles including an 18-piece jazz big band, jazz ensembles with a flute and clarinet/woodwind ensemble, have become treasured locally and appreciated throughout Southern California for their entertaining, diverse and professional level performances.
Darryl Walker - August 6
–Sunday, Aug. 6, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tremendous Tributes
Performer: Darryl F. Walker Sings Stevie Wonder
Cost: Free with $10 Festival Admission
Terry Steele is a two-time Grammy Awards nominee, a two-time ASCAP award-winning songwriter and Darryl Walker has been blessed with incredible talents. Since early childhood, when he could belt out “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” with the passion of Otis Redding, Walker has grown into one of the most exceptional vocal talents in the music industry and has graced some of the most notable venues and exclusive private events as well as premier jazz and R&B concerts in the country.
Kiki Ebsen - August 7
–Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
Kiki Ebsen
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Kiki Ebsen is a multifaceted entertainer and classic song stylist who shines as she delivers captivating jazz, rock and pops favorites. Growing up in a Hollywood family, she studied classical voice and piano, earning her BFA from CalArts. She went from winning a National Collegiate Talent Award straight into a 20-year masterclass on the road.
Sara Loera and Tony Guerrero - August 8
–Tuesday, Aug. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tony Guerrero and Sara Loera
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Sara Loera is a powerhouse singer who has been performing around the world, most recently touring with Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox. She will be backed up by the popular Tom Dante Trio featuring Chris Barron on piano, Ernie Nunez on bass and Tom Dante on drums and featuring Tony Guerrero on trumpet.
Every Day
Workshops at the Art Center
Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.