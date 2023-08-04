NewLeftHeader

LPAPA hosts 9th Annual "Patron Party & Miniature Auction

LPAPA hosts 9th Annual “Patron Party & Miniature Auction FUN-raiser” on August 23

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is looking forward to hosting their 9th Annual “Patron Party & Miniature Auction FUN-raiser” on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., at the LPAPA Gallery located at 414 N. Coast Highway on Gallery Row, between Jasmine and Myrtle streets, in Laguna Beach.

The fun begins with wine and tray-passed hors d’oeuvres prepared exclusively for the evening’s festivities by Spectrum Culinary. Guests will have the opportunity to preview the available miniature artwork as they mingle with fellow art lovers and LPAPA supporters. This has become a favorite annual art auction coveted by collectors who vie for the opportunity to add a special miniature gem to their collection.

This event celebrates Laguna’s century-old artistic legacy established by early plein air painters like William Wendt, Frank Cuprien, Anna Hills, Edgar Payne and others, who painted our seaside community long before LPAPA. LPAPA brings the history alive and into the present day with the support of their award-winning LPAPA artists who are dedicated to continuing the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA is grateful to their artists who have donated these amazing miniatures to auction with 100% of the proceeds supporting nonprofit LPAPA and the annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational.

These little gems are framed and range in size from 4”x4” to 5”x7”. The available artwork will be on exhibit at the LPAPA Gallery on August 3 through 23, and can be viewed online. The fast-paced live auction is open exclusively to Patron Party attendees and registered Proxy Bidders.

Plan to join them, but don’t delay. Only a limited number of in-person tickets are available. If you are not able to join in person, consider purchasing a proxy ticket and they will assign a personal art concierge to bid for you. To reserve your seat, click here. To view the artwork, click here.

 

