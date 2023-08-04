NewLeftHeader

Artist Victoria Moore's exhibition at Woods Cove 080423

Artist Victoria Moore’s exhibition at Woods Cove honors 78th anniversary of atomic bomb droppings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Internationally recognized as a contemporary painter, Victoria Moore’s Atomic Babylon Collection brought her the support of UNESCO as an activist artist. This collection is raising awareness to the impacts of nuclear radiation worldwide, particularly the genetic harm to humans, based on her experiences as a genetically impacted descendant of an Atomic Veteran. With incredible synchronicity, as the Proclamation of a National Atomic Veterans Day was signed by the president on July 16, 2021, Moore was presenting two paintings from the Atomic Babylon Collection to the Smithsonian Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Nev.

Artist Victoria 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Woods Cove Arts Studios and Gallery

Victoria Moore’s “Unintended Consequences”

With five decades of cold war clearances expired, Moore has a unique female perspective on the complexities and fallout of being born into a “Q-Cleared” atomic military family. While the artist’s Unintended Consequences and Labrat’s Waiting Room are reflections on the past, titles such as her Civil Cold Warriors and Pandora Releasing Hope are as intriguing as their message to future generations.

The Atomic Babylon Collection exhibition is on display at Woods Cove Art Studios and Gallery – Center Gallery from August 6-31. Come meet Moore on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 4-8 p.m.

Artist Victoria 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Victoria Moore’s “Labrat’s Waiting Room”

While the emerging Atomic Babylon Collection began in 2017, Moore’s earlier atomic series, Holes in the Sky, saw two of her round canvases added to the permanent collections of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museums in Reston, Va. and Washington, D.C. by its deputy director.

According to Joanne Tawfilis, Ph.D. and director for the UNESCO Center For Peace for California and Baja, and member of the U.S. National Commissioner to UNESCO, “This exhibition and amazing representative work by Victoria Moore is a timely message for the global community, that only amplifies our United States return to membership into UNESCO. Our country was officially welcomed back by a global membership in a gala ceremony in Paris, represented by First Lady of the Country (FLOC) Jill Biden. The importance of world participation by our country in education, science and culture is of critical importance in every aspect of the lives of our citizens, our children and for generations to come.

“The fact the anniversaries of the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are also being observed on August 6 (77 years ago), it is evident during this exhibition timeframe, that observers can become more aware of how the use of nuclear weapons destroys life in all forms for generations. Moore herself has suffered a lifetime of the impacts of such generational impacts, and suffered with her own life-threatening illnesses caused by such inherited genetic exposure. She has instead, chosen to express such dangers through her exquisite art and her ‘artivism’ as a means to promote prevention of the use of nuclear weapons instead.”

Woods Cove Art Studios and Gallery – Center Gallery is located at 1963 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

