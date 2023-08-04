NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 080423

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

I guess when Alice Cooper sang, “School’s Out For Summer,” he only meant through the middle of August

TJ headshot AugI was visiting with my grandkids earlier this week and jokingly said to my 6-year-old granddaughter, aren’t you about ready to go back to school? She replied, “Yup, in two weeks.”

Boy, was I surprised. School in the middle of August?

I remember when I was a kid, we got the summer off…and by that I mean the whole summer. School wouldn’t start up again until after Labor Day. By then, it seemed we were almost ready to go back.

In fairness to my concerns, I guess now, if I think about it, kids get out earlier nowadays…but still!

Well, it got me curious about our District and what the dates are for the children here. This is what I found:

Monday, Aug. 14 is 9th Grade Orientation. Then on Friday, Aug. 18 is 6th Grade Welcome Day beginning at 10 a.m.

Those are both the obvious preludes to Thursday, Aug. 24, which marks the “First Day of School” as shown on the official LBUSD school calendar.

Also that day, is Kindergarten & TK orientations with parents. I remember that day a long time ago. If you’re a parent, remember tissues, because chances are you will cry all the way home. Fortunately, your next related cry won’t come for another dozen years or so when that same youngster is sent off to college.

Trust me, though…the time between kindergarten and high school graduation go fast, so take the time to become engaged and to enjoy those years.

Another date on the “official” school calendar shows a Popsicles in the Park for New Families on Monday, Aug. 21 from 3-4 p.m. in Lang Park. If you’re new, get out there and meet the folks involved in the District. They’re good people, and obviously those you’ll trust for the next many years to help shape your children.

And to help the kids, here’s what was always important to me…only 120 days until Winter Break!

Mom? Can I go out and play?

• • •

There’s obviously been something very serious going on inside the walls at City Hall. And, so far, “mum” is the word. That means “silence.”

The issue started back on July 20 when a City Council Special Closed Session was called under the guise of a “complaint alleging conduct of Councilmember George Weiss constituting harassment and creating a hostile work environment.”

Coming out of that meeting, City Attorney Phil Kohn reported that “Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi and Councilmember Mark Orgill were present and participating in person for the discussion on the one item of significant exposure to litigation. There was no reportable action taken.”

First off, “one item of significant exposure to litigation” is not a comforting thought.

That being said, two more meetings completely related to the same issue have followed…one on July 24 and one earlier this week on Monday, July 31.

Still no report out to the public. Oh, and I get it…one can only speculate that when discussing “harassment and hostile work environment” that those fall under the personnel classification, which are items usually not discussed publicly.

That being said, at what point do we get word either way – that Councilmember Weiss has, perhaps, been falsely accused, or, that he has been found guilty of those said concerns.

And, if that were the case, then one would have to be concerned what “significant exposure of litigation” in that instance translates to for the city.

Only time will tell.

• • •

Looking ahead to next Tuesday’s (Aug. 8) City Council agenda. First off is a Closed Session from 3-4 p.m. Included in this is yet another Special Closed Hearing which again lists “Significant Exposure to Litigation” while referencing Councilmember Weiss’ alleged “harassment and creating hostile work environment.”

There will also be a joint City Council/Design Board Meeting from 4-5 p.m.

Then, in looking at next Tuesday’s (Aug. 8) City Council Regular Meeting agenda, a couple of the highlights: reviewed will be the work plan for the Housing and Human Services Committee for fiscal year 2023-24; a report from the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee for their fiscal year plan; consideration of approval for a new parklet and outdoor dining area on Forest Avenue; the first reading of an ordinance relating to lot splits in accordance with State Senate 9; the approval of an agreement with Best Best & Krieger for a five-year agreement, plus an option to designate Megan Garibaldi as City Attorney and Alisha Winterswyk as Assistant City Attorney, effective September 11 and several Design Review appeals.

The full agenda may be found here.

• • •

On Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m., Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley will be a guest speaker at the Laguna Beach Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC) meeting at the City Council Chambers.

• • •

Here’s something fun…you have a chance to immerse yourself back into the Seventies, as the Laguna Playhouse offers a tribute to all the great singer/songwriters from that decade over the weekend. Artists featured in this salute to that golden era will include Carole King to James Taylor, Joni Mitchell to Don Mclean, Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, Paul Simon to Elton John and Cat Stevens to Carly Simon.

All music will be performed by a “killer band,” fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

Tickets are available for tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) with 7:30 p.m. shows and Sunday (Aug. 6) at 1 p.m.

• • •

The Soul of Jazz tickets are now on sale for the Wednesday, Sept. 27 evening at [seven degrees]. Featured will be the All-Stars, led by Grammy® award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson.

The drink and social hour will begin at 5 p.m., with the concert following from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $37.50 in advance or $40 at the door. Reservations may be made for this Laguna Live! special here.

 

