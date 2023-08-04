NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 62  |  August 4, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club finishes year 080423

Share this story

Laguna Beach Water Polo Club finishes year on a high note with five teams finding success at USA Junior Olympics

The Laguna Beach Water Polo Club qualified five teams for the annual USA Water Polo Junior Olympics. Last month, between July 15 and July 23, those five teams played hard in various pools throughout Orange County and brought home some impressive results.

The 14 & under boys team lost only one game, and that one in a shootout, to win the bronze medal (third place) in the Silver Division.

Laguna Beach Water Polo team pic 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

(L-R) 14 & under boys team took bronze in the Silver Division front row: Masen McKinzie, Colin Gregg, Mason Gruba, Calden Sebring, Quinn Riley; back row: Assistant Coach Sai Bassett, Troy O’Donnell, Coleman Foley, Zachary Hornstein, Dane Seybold, Lars Knepper, Shore Barry, Heaton Peabody, Charlie Miller, Declan Jenal, Cash Bina, Warren Rootlieb, Head Coach Jack Dodson

The 12 & under boys fought hard in the top division of play, the Platinum division, and ended their tournament as the 23rd best team in the country.

Laguna Beach Water Polo team pic 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) 12 & under boys placed 23rd best in the country (Platinum Division) – front row: Destin Deng, Quinn Pasin, Barrett Anderson, Ethan Cauley, Jude Williams, William Anderson, Dylan Geiger, James Seminoff, CJ Neault, James Wilson, Liam Marshall; back row: Coaches: Luc Gregory, Charile Mott, Nathan McConnell

The 12 & under girls led by first year coach Reilly Pfeffer, played so well together as a team to win the gold medal (first place) in the Gold Division.

Laguna Beach Water Polo team pic 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) 12 & under girls took home gold in the Gold Divisionbottom to top: Kaley Belden, Arya Rotabi, Stella McKinzie, Riley Berberian, Aubrey Murawski, Evelyn Rubin, Abbie Kalmonovich, Jamison Jones, Zia Bell, Ofelia Pearlman, Stella Duenes, Stella Harman, Coach Reilly Pfeiffer, Assistant Coach Hutton Ledger, Cleo Washer

The two 10 & under coed teams also played great. The first team fell one goal short in the championship game, finishing with a silver medal (second place) in the Silver Division.

Laguna Beach Water Polo team pic 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) 10 & under coed took silver in the Silver DivisionLandon Gruba, Miles Salib, Christian Stringham, Brooke d’Allmen, Genevieve Stimson, Jack Wilson, Hudson Tovtin, Connor Geiger, Coach Bridget Alvarez, Assistant Coach Johnny Geiger (not pictured)

While the second 10 & under team performed well to earn 15th place in the Bronze Division.

Laguna Beach Water Polo team pic 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) 10 & under coed placed 15th in the Bronze DivisionNico Contursi, Carter Houdek, William Dodge, Greyson Kibbey, Reid Balaker, Keaton Neault, Annabella Dodge and Coach Parker Alvarez

Congratulations to all the Laguna Beach water polo players and coaches on their individual and team successes. The community is proud of you all!

If you are interested in playing water polo, visit www.lagunabeachwaterpolo.com for more details. Practice starts in September for all new and returning players, from ages 7 1/2-14 years old.

Join in the fun!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.