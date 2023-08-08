NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 63  |  August 8, 2023Subscribe

Assistance League gets a two-for-one-horse surprise 080823

Share this story

Assistance League gets a two-for-one-horse surprise

Volunteers from Assistance League (AL) of Laguna Beach gathered at the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center to meet and greet Jericho, the horse for which they provided the funding. When they met Jericho, they received a very special and welcome surprise!

assistance league volunteers

Photo by Jennifer Paige

Assistance League volunteers and staff

They learned that their funding not only purchased Jericho, but through some expert negotiating, it also purchased a second horse, Boots. These two new additions were especially appreciated because several horses had to be retired recently because of age.

assistance league Jericho and Hester

Courtesy of AL

Jericho with AL Philanthropic Chairman Kathleen Hester

These horses will provide therapy for physically challenged children and many of these children receive scholarships from Assistance League for their riding therapy. Equine therapy has been proven to be one of the most effective therapies for physically challenged children, making it a natural extension of Assistance League’s Early Intervention Program (EIP) where physically challenged children get physical and occupational therapy from birth to 1 year or longer.

Assistance League Boots

Courtesy of AL

Assistance League was surprised with the donation of a second horse – Boots

Funding a horse for physically challenged children was a high priority of Assistance League’s philanthropic committee under the chairmanship of Jennifer Paige, who is now president of the chapter. This committee got the ball rolling and pursued all the necessary steps to fund a horse, and their efforts were rewarded when they learned they had also funded a second horse.

For more information about the Assistance League Laguna Beach, go to www.assistanceleague.org/laguna-beach/.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.