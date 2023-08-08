NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 63  |  August 8, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 080823

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A life path

Dennis 5Saturday marked the midpoint of summer 2023. Surf wise, it’s been the flattest first half of summer on record by far. There hasn’t even been a three-foot day since way back in the second week of June. It’s almost like somebody put a giant breakwater off our coast. In all the years I’ve been keeping track of this stuff going back to 1958, I’ve never seen it this flat for this long.

At the ripe old age of 76, I still get every bit as excited as I did when I was 5 when there’s a thunderstorm going on. Just hearing that first rumble of thunder immediately gets me charged up no matter where I am. For 71 years, I have thrived on severe weather and over all this time, I’ve witnessed firsthand a lot of radical stuff.

Way back on my fifth birthday on August 3, 1952, my path was set for life when I witnessed my very first severe thunderstorm at the north rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Something just clicked. I still remember that day like it was yesterday. The sheer raw power of that event took hold of me and had me totally mesmerized – I wasn’t scared in the least bit. People were running for cover, except for me. I was literally drawn to all this atmospheric madness, while I was jumping up and down at the rim’s edge yelling: “Show me what you’ve got!”

All my folks could do was shake their heads while exclaiming, “I think we’ve created a monster.” Right then and there, I was hooked for life. My first path was set. My second came a year later in the ocean where I was born to ride waves, so the ocean and the atmosphere had a very tight grip on my life at a very early age. Some folks never find a path, but both of my paths came to me and I am forever grateful for that.

My deep obsession with severe weather was becoming even more evident in my years in grade school. By the time I was 12, I had nearly a hundred books in meteorology, focusing on severe weather. I had books on thunderstorms, tornadoes, squall lines, hailstorms, blizzards and hurricanes. By the seventh grade, I knew I wanted to be a weatherman at the National Weather Service, better known today as NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). By high school I had amassed quite a weather arsenal. I had two wet bulb dry bulb thermometers, a sling psychrometer for measuring the dew point, a barograph, two aneroid barometers, two rain gauges, two anemometers for measuring wind speed and direction, and of course my daily weather and ocean conditions that I started keeping track of in 1958 – and still do to this very day.

I got my very first car in the fall of 1965 when I was 18. The first thing I did was drive all the way to Rincon up north to ride those magical point waves at her majesty – the Queen of the Coast. My newfound freedom allowed me to sample waves up and down the Baja and California coasts. In Baja, I would surf the famous Scorpion Bay, known as San Juanico, down there around 80 miles from the tip of Baja. I rode Matanchen Bay on the mainland Mexico coast near San Blas in the spring of 1966 along with Bill Fury and Tom Lonardo – where perfect rights would peel for at least 300 yards. More on this and violent weather in next week’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.