JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers to perform at the Orange County Fair

Don’t miss JJ & the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers at the Orange County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:15 p.m. on the indoor Hangar stage. Eight Habibis and three featured guest dancers will perform fusion and traditional belly dance numbers for your viewing pleasure. Guest dancers include Najma, Zelda Ireet and Angelika Nemeth. Tickets are available online at www.ocfair.com.

To find out more about this performance and “Shimmy from the Heart!” classes held in Laguna Beach on Tuesday nights through the Laguna Beach Recreation Department, contact Jheri St. James at 949.494.5031, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

