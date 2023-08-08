NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 63  |  August 8, 2023Subscribe

Sea-Cheers to winning photographers 080823

Share this story

Sea-Cheers to winning photographers of the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It was standing room only as visitors filled the LCAD Gallery during Thursday’s Art Walk (August 3) to celebrate this year’s winners of the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest. The Laguna Bluebelt partnered with the Laguna College of Art + Design for a dramatic exhibition of photos by amateur and professional photographers alike. Laguna’s radio personality, Tommy J, entertained with his gentle ukulele tunes drifting through the LCAD Gallery.

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Founder of Project O Rich German, who was one of the judges, and co-founders of Laguna Bluebelt Coalition Jinger Wallace and Mike Beanan

“It is so inspiring to see the wide variety of photos capturing the many ways we enjoy and document the success of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), now entering their 10-year review by the California Fish & Wildlife Commission,” observed Photo Contest Coordinator Anne Girtz. “We so appreciate the time, talent and effort photographers invest to bring dramatic images to reveal Laguna’s iconic sea life and beach lifestyle.”

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

LCAD President and CEO Steven J. Brittan (on left)

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

First Place Professional Winner (photo on right) “A Sea Star is Born,” by Noah Gilbert

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

First Place Amateur Winner, “Surfer at the Beach,” by Charles Keller (on left with his family)

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Place Amateur Winner Susana Cruciana (on left) with friend in front of her “Anemone Crown”

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Second Place Professional Winner, “Surf and Shadows,” by Christian Welch (pictured with his sister)

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Second Place Amateur Winner, “Dances with Dolphins,” by Bassim El Hatem

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Professional Honorable Mention, “Shell Set” by Sean Brown

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Entertainment by Tommy J - Tom Joliet

sea cheers 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Place Professional Winner, “Over the Sunset,” by Andre Magarao

The reception also recognized OC Reporter Erika Ritchie for her decades of reports and stories highlighting the challenges and success of individuals and groups dedicated to protecting and restoring MPAs now threatened by ocean pollution, Harmful Algae Blooms and rising sea temperatures.

Winners can be viewed and enjoyed atwww.lagunabluebelt.org.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.