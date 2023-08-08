NewLeftHeader

New cultural arts events and September sunset serenades

Cultural Arts presents announced the Juried Fine Art Exhibition, Sunset Serenades and more on stage performances at the Forest Promenade.

Juried Fine Art Exhibition

Deadline: August 27

1st - $1,200 | 2nd - $600 | 3rd - $300

cultural arts pink

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition. Elected works will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall from September 25 through November 16. Open to residents of Orange County, ages 18 or older.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. 

Sunset Serenades, 5:30 p.m. - sunset

Fridays in September

Heisler Park Amphitheater

Come enjoy free live music performances Friday evenings in September at the Heisler Park Amphitheater featuring:

–September 8 - To be announced

–September 15 - Brad Wilson Trio

–September 22 - Pacific Opera Project

–September 29 - Las Colibri (Mariachi)

cultural arts las colibri

Click on photo for a larger image

Las Colibri performs on September 29 at Heisler Park

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

