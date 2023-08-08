Festival of Arts Weekly Events, August 8-12
Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
July 5 – September 1
Monday – Thursday, 4-11:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.
Set in a beautiful open-air gallery, the Festival of Arts is a highly acclaimed juried fine art show featuring the work of more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists. From paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and more, the Festival showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and Festivalgoers to browse and purchase directly from the artists. In addition to the artwork on display, visitors may enjoy art demonstrations, live music performances, art classes, special events and more.
President of the FOA Board of Directors David Perry with previous Junior Art Award recipient
Special Annual Event
Junior Art Award Ceremony
On Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., awards and certificates will be presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners selected from the more than 300 Orange County students’ work of art on display in the Festival’s Junior Art Exhibit. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the talent, creativity and hard work of these young artists.
Summer Art Workshops
Summer Art Workshops
Dates: July 5 – September 1 (closed on August 26)
Time: Weekdays 4-8 p.m., Weekends 12-8 p.m.
Cost: Free with Festival Admission, Material Fee for Ceramics
The Festival’s Art Center, presented by Bank of America, provides a spacious area perfectly suited for visitors to create their own art with the help of professional artists. All workshops are held daily. Groups of six or more should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve space in advance.
Multi-Media Art Workshops: Discover a broad palette of artistic mediums, including collage, beads, mixed media construction, pencil comparisons (with watercolor, oils, etc.) and scratchboard art. This workshop is great for all ages and skill levels.
Printmaking Workshop
Printmaking Workshops: A great way to learn about the art-making process first-hand is at the daily Printmaking Workshops. The Festival’s most skilled printmakers will demonstrate relief, monoprint and reductive printmaking techniques, giving visitors an interesting and informative look into the creative art process.
Ceramic Workshop: One of the Festival’s most popular workshops! Create a colorful pot by painting glazes or using a marbling technique. Glazed pots are available for pick up in one or two days. Marbled pots are available for pick up in 30 minutes. There is a $25+ material fee per ceramic pot.
Docent Art Tours, sponsored by PBS SoCal
Dates: Daily, Monday – Thursday 4:30 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.
Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and expression with the Festival of Arts’ daily docent art tours. Knowledgeable docents will take you on a guided tour through the fine art show, featuring works by local artists across a wide range of mediums. With their docents’ expertise, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the art and the artist behind it. Whether you’re an art lover or simply looking to expand your horizons, docent art tours are the perfect way to discover the stories behind the artwork at the Festival of Arts.
Workshops
Youth Arts, Oil Painting - August 11
–Friday, Aug. 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Youth Arts, Oil Painting with Carol Heiman-Greene
Unlock your child’s inner artist with this fun and interactive oil painting class. With its brilliant color, creamy blending and versatile texture, oil paint is a medium that captures the imagination and sparks creativity. Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene will guide your child through the techniques and methods of oil painting, fostering their artistic skills and encouraging self-expression. Give your child the gift of artistic expression with this oil painting class.
Adult/Teen, Oil Painting - August 11
–Friday, Aug. 11, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen, Oil Painting with Carol Heiman-Greene
Learn the timeless art of oil painting with Festival Exhibitor Carol Heiman-Greene. This class offers a fun and accessible way to explore the medium of oil paints, with step-by-step guidance from the instructor. Attendees will learn the techniques used by master artists like Van Gogh and Rembrandt to create vibrant and stunning paintings. By the end of the class, students will have created a beautiful painting to take home and showcase their newfound skills. This class is perfect for anyone looking to learn or improve their oil painting techniques.
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Youth Arts, Bling a Box with Janice Althouse
Cost: $25
Using a cigar box as their canvas, students will find meaningful images to design a collage. Add a touch of color with paint before finishing off the project with a bit of bling. By the end of the class, your child will have a beautiful and personalized box that they can treasure for years to come. Sign up now and let your child discover their artistic potential.
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 3-5:30 p.m.
Adult/Teen Printmaking with Joy Vansell
Cost: $65
Did you know famous artists such as Rembrandt, Picasso, Cassatt and Warhol all enjoyed making prints as part of their art? Student artists will receive in-depth and hands-on instruction on a variety of printmaking methods. At the end of the class, each student will go home with their very own, one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
Special Events
Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate - August 10
–Thursday, Aug.10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate
Friends featuring Hussain Jiffry
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Chocolate, wine and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer! On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the “Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate” series.
Wine and Chocolate Pairings: Sample a wide variety of wines expertly selected to complement and enhance the nuanced flavor of gourmet chocolates. Cost: $25 (Does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating.)
Performer: Friends featuring Hussain Jiffry
Playing jazz and blues with a Latin/Brazilian tinge, Friends has been making beautiful music and delighting audiences for a long time, playing a mix of instrumental and vocal tunes. The band features Amy Keys, whose powerful voice and infectious spirit often leave the audience breathless. Friends is co-led by two of the most soulful and in-demand musicians on the scene, bassist/vocalist Hussain Jiffry and saxophonist/flutist Robert Kyle. Dynamic pianist Quinn Johnson brings the fire and drummer Kevin Winard keeps things poppin’ and groovin’!
Wine & Painting - August 11
–Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Wine & Painting
Cost: $80
Uncork your creativity at the Festival of Arts! This series provides the perfect combination of artistic expression and relaxation, making it an ideal way to spend an evening with friends, family, or even on your own. With a glass of your wine in hand, experienced instructor Nikita Young will guide you step-by-step through the process of creating a beautiful work of art. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as the beautiful artwork from the fine art show that serves as the backdrop for the classes.
All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. Reservations are required. Must be 21+ to participate.
Pint, Pinots and Prints - August 12
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Pints, Pinots and Prints with Vinita Voogd
Cost: $80 per person
If you’re looking for a creative and fun way to spend an evening, the “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect choice. This unique class combines the art of printmaking with the pleasure of enjoying a pint of beer or a glass of wine.
Under the guidance of their experienced instructor Vinita Voogd, you’ll learn the basics of printmaking and create your own unique prints using a variety of techniques. The classes are designed to be fun and social, with plenty of opportunities to chat with your fellow students and make new friends. You’ll be surrounded by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll have the chance to create a beautiful work of art to take home with you at the end of the night. Whether you’re a seasoned printmaker or a beginner, this “Pints, Pinots and Prints” class is the perfect way to explore your creativity and have a great time while you’re at it. So why wait? Sign up today and discover the joys of printmaking.
Music Schedule
Sara Loera and Tony Guerrero - August 8
–Tuesday, Aug. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tony Guerrero and Sara Loera
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Sara Loera is a powerhouse singer who has been performing around the world, most recently touring with Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox. She will be backed up by the popular Tom Dante Trio featuring Chris Barron on piano, Ernie Nunez on bass and Tom Dante on drums and featuring Tony Guerrero on trumpet.
Alisa Eisenberg - August 9
–Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.
Alisa Eisenberg
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Eisenberg is a singer/songwriter who has written music for film and TV for more than a decade. Her music has been featured in Sex and The City and in shows for Disney, ABC, NBC, CBS, HBO, Lifetime and others. She has volunteered her time alongside Laguna resident Jason Feddy for the nonprofit organization “Music In Common” which brings together youth from diverse backgrounds for songwriting and performance. Eisenberg is excited to be performing original songs as well as sharing her take on beloved songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Acoustic Asylum - August 11
–Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30-7 p.m.
Acoustic Asylum
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Acoustic Asylum is what happens when you take some of LA’s best recording and touring musicians and turn them loose in an organic setting. No electronic tricks, no stylistic limits…just having fun and making incredible music. From swamp funk to jazz, from Klezmer and Tango, to pastoral heartfelt moods and quirky original and covered songs, nothing is off limits.
Grant Geissman - August 12
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.
Grant Geissman “BLOOZ and More” with special guest Tom Scott
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
Grant Geissman is an Emmy-nominated guitarist and composer with 16 albums released under his own name, the latest is BLOOZ (Mesa/Bluemoon–Futurism). Geissman also co-wrote the music for all 12 seasons of the hit CBS-TV series Two and a Half Men, for all six seasons of hit CBS-TV series Mike & Molly and for the first season of the short-lived CBS-TV series B Positive. He has also contributed specialty music for a number of other TV shows, including The Big Bang Theory and Mom. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2004 for co-writing the Two and a Half Men theme (“Men, men, men, men, manly men”). His other TV credits include playing the Django Reinhart-style acoustic guitar solo on the theme of the hit sitcom Monk, and playing on the underscore for Mad Men.
Terrell Edwards - August 12
–Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Terrell Edwards
Cost: Free with Festival Admission
To casual observers, singer/songwriter Terrell Edwards seemed to just appear out of nowhere, breaking out with his soulful, seductive voice and clever new renditions of classic American standards. But the charismatic crooner – called “the perfect blend between Sinatra and Motown,” – has been seducing audiences around the globe for years with his unique blend of classic jazz, rhythm and blues vocals, engaging storytelling and hours of memorable music.
Every Day
Workshops at the Art Center
Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.
Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.