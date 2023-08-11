NewLeftHeader

Cultural Creativity: A variety of artists and mediums are featured in latest show at Gallery Q

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section.

Summertime and the arts go hand in hand in Laguna, and Gallery Q is also celebrating this great combination with its newest show – Cultural Creativity.

Throughout the Susi Q Center, paintings, sculptures, photographs, oils and mixed media offer viewers a glimpse into thought-provoking diverse artwork that challenges and excites.

“I had enough interesting pieces reflecting the title,” said Bill Atkins, art director of Gallery Q. “And I was really fortunate to have a couple of especially beautiful and meaningful pieces.”

cultural creativity artists

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Gallery Q

The latest show at Gallery Q, “Cultural Creativity” brought a variety of participating artists from various mediums and cultures

One of the key pieces in the show is Faces by photographer Rob Gage. Not only is it a compilation of people he encountered throughout his world travels as a professional photographer, it literally demonstrates the connected humanity that transcends any border or culture. As an advertising photographer, Gage traveled the world for more than 40 years, visiting more than 80 countries and occasionally he would stay longer on an assignment to shoot work for himself.

cultural creativity faces

“Faces” by Rob Gage

Faces is a compilation of those captured moments, which he created specifically for this Gallery Q show.

“I really believe in what Bill (Atkins) is doing at Gallery Q,” said Gage, who also has shown for years at the Festival of Arts. “I try really hard to give him something he’ll like.” Gallery Q gives Gage an opportunity to show four or five times a year in his hometown, which brings the renown photographer great joy.

cultural creativity open

Click on photo for a larger image

The opening reception of “Cultural Creativity” was well-attended. The 54 pieces on display at Gallery Q are found throughout the Susi Q, including in the Laguna Room, shown above.

The submitted piece for this show took almost a week to create, and Gage had to even transform some of the older images into digital format. From farmers with their livestock to camouflaged soldiers and children, this collage of 22 images is truly a cultural smorgasbord. But a bottom image of a rail-thin man sitting cross-legged still resonates deeply with Gage.

He’d traveled to New Guinea and had taken along a white canvas backdrop, which, after his assignment, he set up in a small village. A man in the community went into a small tent and helped his weakened father, a village leader, crawl on hands and knees to the site where Gage captured him on film.

“I’m sure the father passed away shortly after that,” he recalled.

Another artist who was excited by the show’s theme of Cultural Creativity is Pat Sparkuhl, an artist who challenges viewers, using his art to reflect on societal situations.

“I’m interested in making a statement about what I see – history, life, current events,” he explained. “It’s a provocative style of work – I’m not intending to offend anyone.”

cultural creativity violin

Click on photo for a larger image

Pat Sparkuhl’s piece “Bearing Witness” is a reflection on the Holocaust, which his grandparents escaped by fleeing Germany. The closeup shows the human hair he used to transform the instrument.

For this show Sparkuhl submitted Bearing Witness, a 2004 mixed media piece he created in response to international problems, specifically the Holocaust and also war in general.

Using the fragility of a violin – and reflecting the music that was often played as shaved victims were marched into showers to be gassed to death – Sparkuhl covered the instrument with hair gathered from 55 different people, strings were replaced with barbed wire, held up with tiny doll hands and the tuning keys were replaced with miniature skulls.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

cultural creativity Altman

Click on photo for a larger image

Abstract artist Eva Altman, who was originally from Germany and now lives in Laguna Woods, is included in the exhibition

“I’m proud of this piece because it resulted in my vision of what I was trying to do,” he said. “I wanted to quantify six million people (who were killed). I didn’t want to focus on nine or 10 people – there are multiples in this. There’s a meditation of cutting the hair (gathered from a hairdresser and people on the street) and sifting it to build up the layers of the violin…there’s transitions with the fine hair, sifting it, creating clumps in places like on the instrument’s edges.” Sparkuhl includes a narrative with his work so people can understand his intention.

“Bill (Atkins) and Judy (Baker, of the Susi Q Center) are really doing a tremendous job to open up this Gallery Q space,” he said. “To allow an open call for people to participate is a gift to the whole community.”

cultural creativity plate

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Parinaz Hassani had two pieces of glass art accepted into the show. It’s the first time the multi-media artist has ever publicly exhibited her work.

The opportunity to submit work into a juried show with a broad theme also invites new artists into the Laguna Beach art scene.

“It’s a blessing to be able to showcase your work,” said Parinaz Hassani. “I’ve been doing art for years in so many different mediums and I haven’t shown anything.”

The theme of Cultural Creativity was welcoming enough to prompt her to submit two pieces of glass art which were created in her garage studio. Both Perfect Imperfection and House of Love, were accepted into the show.

“I like the space and the art exhibitions are well done,” she said. But an unexpected benefit of the show was the opportunity to connect with other artists during the show’s opening night. “It was just really nice to be actively participating in our artistic community.”

The current Gallery Q show runs through September 27 and can viewed during the Susi Q’s open hours. For more information, click here. The last show of the year at Gallery Q will be Art and Nature, in conjunction with the Laguna Art Museum.

