Inquire Within debuts at City Hall, challenging us to reconsider our relationship with plastics
By MARRIE STONE
“I love it when we introduce something new to the City Hall lawn, because it gets everybody all agitated,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf during last Thursday’s (Aug. 3) dedication ceremony of Inquire Within by Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova. Laguna’s latest temporary art installation is scheduled to run through October.
“Agitated” might be an appropriate word for what the city aims to accomplish with this work. At least they hope to inspire some meaningful conversations about our global plastics problem, as well as some self-reflection about what we’re willing to do to solve it.
An eight-foot-tall human head – androgenous and ethnically unidentifiable – rises from the earth on Forest Avenue. Constructed from reclaimed 50-gallon plastic barrels, it’s born of a planet in crisis. But the sculpture holds hope for a brighter future because its mind remains open, filled with a network of willow branches searching for solutions. At night, powered by solar energy, the head lights up to remind us that environmental issues never sleep.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
“Inquire Within” by Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova is now on display at City Hall
I spoke with Stockdill and Salnikova about the thinking behind Inquire Within, their creative process and the challenges this project posed. Our conversation gave me a keener appreciation for the calamities our planet faces, and the ways we might address them.
The problem with plastic
Consider these staggering statistics. The average American discards 335 grams of plastic per day (the equivalent of 11 water bottles). The math quickly adds up. The U.S. produces 42 million metric tons of plastic every year, making us the highest national offender of waste in the world. We may think we’re doing a good job recycling. In reality, only 9% of recyclable plastics are actually recycled. Add to the problem that in 2018, China – to whom we and others exported our waste plastics – stopped accepting them, leaving the West to deal with a monumental problem we lack the infrastructure to solve.
Extrapolating what all this means for our oceans and landfills is…well…unfathomable. The numbers are so overwhelming they become meaningless. Scientists project that by 2050, our oceans will – by weight – contain more plastic than fish. Most folks hear this and toss up their hands. And then toss their Evian bottles in the trash.
Fortunately, Laguna Beach does better than most. We are, after all, one of the nation’s first cities to ban single-use plastics, including straws, grocery bags and water bottles. By next year, the sale, distribution and use of all balloons will also be banned. Because of our proximity to the ocean, the impact of plastics on aquatic life can’t be ignored. We witness the harms first-hand.
Imagining a better future by looking to the past
“Plastic pollution is a fairly new problem in the scheme of human history,” said Salnikova. “We came to the problem with a mind of convenience. [Now we need to begin a] conversation about our mindless convenience culture.”
In fact, lab-synthesized plastics weren’t mass produced until WWII. They grew in popularity in the 1960s and ‘70s. For many of us, the plastics problem has been created within our lifetime. Reimagining a different way of life requires only looking back a few generations.
“We refer to ‘plastic’ as a noun. But plastic was originally [an adjective],” said Stockdill. “If something had plastic traits, it had plasticity. That meant it could be molded and reformed. Constantly throwing away things that are intended to be formed into something new is contrary [to their purpose].”
Stockdill has been working with reclaimed materials for 20 years – wood, metal and plastic. Repurposed substances hold their own stories. “Reclaimed material is captivating to me because its story is so much richer than material that came from a factory,” Stockdill said. “Anytime you’re building with reused, found or recycled material, you’re working directly with stories that touched other humans, animals and industries. The material is charged. It has an energy to it from all the uses that it’s already served. You sense the material is happy it’s being put to a new use.”
Not only do Stockdill and Salnikova tap into the materials’ stories, they also allow the substance to dictate the form rather than forcing their own vision onto it. “We prefer to … let the piece inform us as we go,” Stockdill said. “Often the material we’re using has its own tension or form or directionality. We can waste a lot of time trying to plan something that’s not going to [work]. It’s easier to not resist what it wants to be.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Marrie Stone
Yustina Salnikova and Joel Dean Stockdill have been in romantic and creative partnership for seven years. Together they’ve created dozens of public art installations, including the world’s largest reclaimed plastic structure, a whale known as “Ethyl.”
Inquire Within is the artists’ first foray into the human form. The duo, who have been in both a creative and romantic partnership for the past seven years, said they argued for four days over what a nose looks like. Until now, they’ve worked extensively with animals. Their largest project, an 84-foot blue whale named Ethyl that was commissioned by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest recycled-plastic sculpture. She now resides in Santa Fe, consistent with their commitment to ensure their work remains free and accessible to the public.
The recycling myth
While Stockdill and Salnikova were constructing the whale, the recycling myth began to be exposed. “That’s the myth that it was ever happening at all,” Stockdill said. “What we call ‘recycling centers’ are actually material recovery facilities. They don’t recycle plastic. They bail it up. And, for decades, they put it on ships to China.”
When China stopped taking the western world’s trash, it began piling up because it’s too toxic to reuse. “Everyone had this Blue Bin fallacy that when they put a bottle in the recycling bin, it would be recycled,” Stockdill said. “That was a PR lie invented by big plastic and big oil. Recycling was never meant to work. There was never the capacity mainly because it’s filthy. To clean it to any state that it can be reused takes incredible work and energy.”
Art as activism
Inquire Within holds the potential to make us pause and reconsider. It asks us to imagine a body born from a planet so polluted by plastic that its own flesh is made of it.
Stockdill and Salnikova constructed the head out of 20 50-gallon plastic barrels used by distributors, shippers and warehousing operators in the chemical, food and manufacturing industries. The U.S. produces roughly 15 million of these barrels each year but, because of their toxic uses, they’re rarely recycled. That also made them especially difficult to work with for purposes of this installation.
“Cleaning is always one of our biggest challenges and the peril behind why plastic is such a problem now. The fact that [the barrels are] so filthy dirty is one of the hardest parts,” said Stockdill. “It’s much easier to pick up scrap steel or wood. It’s friendlier material to work with than something that’s holding rotting food or something worse. That’s the uglier side of it.”
The hollow skull is the sculpture’s hopeful side. The hole represents the mindlessness we’ve allowed to perpetuate this problem. But inside, where the brain resides, the artists constructed a network of willow branches to symbolize nature, connection and a new way of approaching seemingly insurmountable problems. “Networks inspire me,” Salnikova said. “We can create environmental solutions through networks and by working together and weaving ideas together in new ways. We wanted that stark juxtaposition of the brain emerging from the plastic.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Marrie Stone
A network of willow branches symbolizes the brain working on new solutions. The hollow space represents both the mindlessness we’ve allowed to create the problem and the space for nature to fill the void.
They also wanted to honor the art of basketry. “The willow branches add that element,” Salnikova said. “Baskets were the original vessels used for the gathering of things. Now we’ve created plastic as our vessels. For us, every object, every piece of material and every piece of food has a story. It has a place where it came from. It has a life of its own. We like to listen to that and give it a new life.”
Think different
During the dedication ceremony, one attendee sipped from a plastic water bottle. “This is single use?” he asked the artists.
Stockdill said, “That depends on how many times you use it.”
The man expressed surprise over Laguna’s plastics ban and some sheepishness about his water bottle. When applied at scale, small changes in awareness and behavior can yield significant results.
“[Joel and I] never like to only show problems,” Salnikova said. “We also like to inspire solutions and ways to think differently about these problems. That’s why we put a hole where the brain should be, to symbolize that we need to clear our minds, listen to nature and see what emerges. Sometimes we try to problem-solve with the same thinking that created the problem in the first place. This piece encourages us to step back and look at it with a different perspective.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Marrie Stone
By night, “Inquire Within” lights up, reminding us that environmental issues are a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week problem
Inquire Within is on display now at City Hall. The project is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. The city appreciates Building 180 for facilitating the installation of this project.
