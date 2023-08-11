NewLeftHeader

Chamber of Commerce celebrates LPAPA with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 24

On Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA).

“This year we are hosting our 25th Annual Plein Air Painting Invitational at the Festival of Arts in October,” said Vice President Celeste Gilles. “For this event, we invite 35 of the nation’s top plein air painters to come to Laguna and paint our beautiful landscape for the week. Our organization helps carry on the plein air painting tradition of the early California Impressionist painters that founded Laguna Beach, and we also help support our almost 600 artist members through educational outreach and other art events. We are super excited to celebrate the two-year anniversary of our gallery with this ribbon cutting. Our gallery is located in the historical Adelita Court, now referred to as El Paseo. Its old Laguna-styled architecture complements the history and basis of our organization perfectly, and our charming courtyard and fountain make it extra special.”

chamber of lpapa gallery

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Highway

“Laguna Plein Air Painters Association has been operating in Laguna Beach as a nonprofit for almost 30 years,” said Erin Slattery, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “It was only two years ago in August 2021, that they finally realized their long-term dream of having their own gallery space where we will be holding this celebration.”

The gallery is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., or by appointment.

There is metered street parking on PCH and the first block off of PCH on either Jasmine or Myrtle, and there is plenty of parking in the neighborhood above the gallery, and Thursday is a non-street sweeping day.

For those in attendance, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will be offering complimentary beverages and light bites during the event.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association is located at the north end of Gallery Row, close to the corner of Jasmine and PCH, at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

RSVP to the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

