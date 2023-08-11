NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 64  |  August 11, 2023Subscribe

How do a food bank and food pantry differ 081123

Share this story

How do a food bank and food pantry differ?

What’s the difference between a food bank and a food pantry? People tend to interchange the terms – food bank and food pantry – but there are differences between the two. Both serve essential roles in the fight against food insecurity, but they differ in scope and operations.

The Laguna Food Pantry is a food pantry and an agent of Second Harvest Food Bank, a food bank. Food banks source and store large quantities of food, distributing them to local food pantries, shelters and community organizations. Food pantries directly assist individuals and families in need, offering immediate access to perishable and non-perishable food items. In other words, as a food pantry, all food donated to or purchased by the Laguna Food Pantry goes directly to struggling families in Orange County.

How do food boxes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Laguna Food Pantry volunteers packing food boxes, which directly assist individuals and families in need

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

Ninety cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward providing nutritious groceries for shoppers. To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.