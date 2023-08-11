NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 64  |  August 11, 2023Subscribe

Join the August festivities at Art-A-Fair: Free dance lessons FP 081123

Share this story

Join the August festivities at Art-A-Fair: Free dance lessons, networking event, a charitable painting experience and more

This August, Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach transforms into a dynamic hub of cultural celebration, infusing the vibrant energy of music, art and dance into an unforgettable experience. They are thrilled to unveil a partnership with La Vida Dance Studio for free swing and salsa dance lessons, the much-anticipated Tri Chamber Mixer event, and the impactful “Sip, Paint and Pour” fundraising event in collaboration with Team Think Pink Inc.

Tonight, Aug. 11, Art-A-Fair and La Vida Dance Studio unite to offer free swing and salsa dance lessons. Participants of all skill levels are invited to step onto the dance floor from 6-7:30 p.m. and immerse themselves in the dynamic cultures of swing and salsa dances.

“Dance is a universal language that brings people together,” said Kim Brandon Watson, VP Publicity & Marketing for Laguna Art-A-Fair. “Partnering with La Vida Dance Studio gives us the unique opportunity to share this exhilarating form of communication with a wider audience, inviting a new level of community engagement and cultural enrichment to the event.”

join the dancing

Courtesy of Art-A-Fair

As part of their August happenings, Art-A-Fair is offering free swing and salsa dance lessons tonight from 6-7:30 p.m.

Art-A-Fair will also host the Tri Chamber Mixer on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. In collaboration with the Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano chambers of commerce, guests can look forward to a special happy hour menu, vendor tables, live music, invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to appreciate exceptional art.

On August 24, from 5-8 p.m., Art-A-Fair is hosting the “Sip, Paint and Pour” fundraising event in collaboration with Team Think Pink Inc. (TTPI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting cancer charities and individuals battling cancer. Attendees will have a chance to paint a vase under the guidance of local artists Emilee Reed and Janna Arutyunyan, enjoy live music, participate in a silent auction, and enjoy food and drink with a portion of sales benefiting the cause. TTPI has proudly raised more than $100,000 since its formation in 2010, and aims to raise more than $10,000 through this event alone.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer, a curious novice, a business professional, or an art enthusiast, Art-A-Fair offers an experience designed to unite, inspire and entertain while making a meaningful difference. Admission to each event varies, with options to pay online or at the door. Multiple parking options are available, including a paid parking lot (Lot 10) conveniently located just before Art-A-Fair, valet parking, public street parking along Laguna Canyon Road and a complimentary trolley service.

With so much to see, do and explore, Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach stands ready to become the go-to destination for locals and visitors alike this August. Join them as they celebrate culture, community and contribute to a worthy cause.

Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.art-a-fair.com/special-events.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.