Laguna Beach – A Look Back: South Laguna 081123

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: South Laguna

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

Among Laguna Beach neighborhoods, South Laguna can claim to be the newest, having only been part of our city limits the past 36 years. Yet it has existed under its own name for more than a century. Early subdivisions started with Coast Royal in 1906 and later Three Arch Bay in 1926.

As one of our esteemed neighborhoods, South Laguna has a lot to be proud of.

South Laguna as its own unincorporated area made sense at first, since South Coast Highway did not connect Dana Point to Downtown Laguna until 1926.

South Laguna has always boasted a long history of community activism. When the first lots were created in the 1920s, new property owners found their homesites were plagued with an unreliable water system and dirt roads.

Small lots went for $200 and many small beach cottages popped up – many were very close together, bringing a tight sense of community that made the neighborhood very united.

In 1932, the South Coast Water District was formed; its service area was defined as solely South Laguna to correct the water delivery to the new town. It replaced the privately owned Three Arches Mutual Water Company, boasting a redwood water tank on the mountain top above Three Arch Bay.

The residents also pushed for their own post office, and volunteers graded and paved roads. The garden association planted new red flowering eucalyptus trees, many still standing today. The overall rich landscaping throughout the South Laguna community was enhanced by revered local resident and architect Fred Lang, an editor of the Sunset Garden Book.

A volunteer fire department was formed in an old building on 2nd Avenue, where the current South Laguna Fire Station is now situated.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

South Laguna in the mid-1940s, looking north from 2nd Avenue and South Coast Highway

Few may realize skimboarding made its debut in South Laguna at Victoria Beach, where Tex Haines founded Victoria Skimboards. Legend has it the Laguna lifeguards wanted a method to surf the local shore breaks that were too shallow and fast for traditional surfboards. World Champion skimboarder Blair Conklin was born and raised in South Laguna, and still lives there.

The South Laguna Civic Association (SLCA) has grown out of that community activism. They worked to open the hospital on 7th Street in 1954, fought against offshore drilling, improved beach access to the public, opposed a freeway through the town and implemented the South Laguna General Plan, resulting in the preservation of its hillsides as open space and creation of hillside trails.

In the mid-1940s photo (above, looking north from 2nd Avenue and South Coast Highway), you see the Village Market and Paragon Gas station to serve the local community. The white two-story building next to the gas station is now home to Papa’s Tacos and the two white vehicles on the oceanside mark the current location of Coyote Grill. Note the empty hillsides, and a trail that would match the location of the Valido Trail as it creeps up to Aliso Peak.

In 1987, Laguna Beach bested Laguna Niguel to annex South Laguna. Yet even many years after becoming integrated into our city, South Laguna maintains its close-knit community spirit, appreciation of its beautiful beaches and yes, its nickname as the Skimboarding Capital of the World!

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834, or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

