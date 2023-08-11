NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 64  |  August 11, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series 081123

Share this story

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series features Jeff Meberg on August 17

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced that the Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting speaker will be Jeff Meberg, chairman of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC). The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success in one’s personal and professional life.

Meberg’s philanthropic efforts and dedication extend to many organizations in Orange County. In addition to serving on the PMMC board of directors as the chairman of the board, he also serves on the board of directors at the Glennwood Housing Foundation, a residential facility in Laguna Beach for young adults with development disabilities. He is also intimately involved with LOCA, an educational art nonprofit whose members are integrated throughout the Laguna Beach community.

Laguna Beach Meberg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

Jeff Meberg is the featured speaker at the August 17 LBBC meeting

Meberg has been in the environmental recycling business for more than 30 years, remediating properties that were contaminated, and as a result, had soil and water issues. In 2002, he started his own company which recycled waste and created compost and reusable products. Meberg opened the largest compost facility in California, serving almost all of the municipalities and water districts in Southern California. He sold the business in 2017 to Goldman Sachs.

Meberg has a passion for mixing environmental stewardship with proper capital management.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway St., # 101, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable by check to the Laguna Beach Business Club, or by cash the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests should be sure they receive RSVP confirmation.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.