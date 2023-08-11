NewLeftHeader

Volvo Cars re-create “Living Art” Masterpiece on Wheels at 2023 Festival of Arts and 90th Annual Pageant of the Masters

This summer, Volvo Cars continues its partnership with the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters to showcase the intersection of art and automotive innovation. Now through September 1, visitors can experience this collaboration with two unique displays on the Festival of Arts grounds, one that honors the Pageant’s nine-decade history, and the other shares inspiring stories of women and their Volvo cars.

For nearly a century, artists have exhibited their work at the Festival of Arts, while the Pageant of the Masters meticulously re-created famous works of art as “living pictures” featuring real people. This year, as a tribute to the Pageant’s 90th anniversary, Volvo Cars has embarked on a remarkable collaboration with American-Swedish contemporary artist, Shai Dahan. Bringing Volvo’s own interpretation of “living art” to life, Dahan hand-painted Volvo’s C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate with Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s artwork, Monet Painting in His Garden, the very first piece re-created in this summer’s Pageant production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists. This display and collaboration with Volvo exemplify the intersection of creativity, sustainability and technological advancement.

Volvo cars Brownstein and Dahan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

(L-R) Aleck Brownstein, vice president Western Region, Volvo Car USA with American-Swedish contemporary artist, Shai Dahan at Festival of Arts

“Volvo and the Festival of Arts are the perfect pair,” said Aleck Brownstein, vice president Western Region, Volvo Car USA. “It’s our pleasure to support an organization that shares our similar values and be able to bring our sustainability goals to life through art.”

All summer long, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win their own fully electric 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, valued at approximately $63,000. Proceeds will support the Festival of Arts’ mission to provide art education programming. The winning ticket will be drawn by multi-talented pop icon Paula Abdul during the Night of Magic Gala (sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Yamaha) on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“We are grateful for Volvo’s partnership and continuing support of the arts,” said Festival of Arts Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “Volvo’s artistic display by Shai is both clever and fitting, which enhances the overall Festival experience.”

Volvo Cars has a second display on the Festival grounds featuring a video shot by Martin Shoeller, an iconic portrait photographer. The video tells the meaningful and inspirational stories of what a car can do for someone’s life from the woman’s perspective.

“I own a P1800 (1966) and often when I drive it, people ask me if it is my husband’s car. I decided to look into if there are more women like me, who love cars, Volvo in particular, new and vintage,” said Janique Helson, marketing director, Volvo Car USA. “We partnered with Martin to tell these stories across America, across a diverse group of women. The stories these women tell are wonderful and insightful. They see their beloved Volvo cars are pivotal in moments in their lives, and pivotal in their relationships with their families.”

The painted Volvo Car display can be found at the entrance of the Festival ground and the video display is located just outside of the entrance to the Irvine Bowl.

As the first Volvo car in the company’s history intended from the outset to be purely electric and to feature a more environmentally friendly leather-free interior, the C40 Recharge is the manifestation of the brand’s commitment to a zero-emission future. The automaker aims for half of its global sales to be all-electric by 2025 and is committed to becoming a fully electric car company by 2030 on its journey to becoming a fully climate-neutral company by 2040.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

