Summertime Safety: clean beaches

Summertime Safety: clean beaches

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

 While you are enjoying the beaches in Laguna, please remember to follow these laws to keep the beaches beautiful for everyone to enjoy. The following are not allowed on the beach: smoking, alcohol, plastic utensils, single use plastic water bottles, straws, plastic bags or glass.

Please keep Laguna Beach safe, clean and pristine!

There are no EZ-ups/canopies allowed on the beach that are larger than 6’x6’x6’. Only one side of the EZ-up/canopy can be covered. There is a citation for any of these illegal activities. If you would like to review the laws, click here and search under municipal codes: Title 18 (Beach and Parks) and Title 7 (Health and Sanitation).

 

