NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 64  |  August 11, 2023Subscribe

Laguna loses long-time resident and artist FP 081123

Share this story

Laguna loses long-time resident and artist Sukhdev (Sukhi) Dail

On Monday, Aug. 7, the art community lost the gifted artist Sukhdev (Sukhi) Dail (1941-2023). Residents may be aware of Dail’s work from his public art installation Seabreeze (2015) overlooking Main Beach. Although it’s his only public art piece in Laguna, he created other public art throughout his life. A passionate nature lover, Dail’s prototype of a larger work Where is My Forest? took second place in the Laguna Art Museum’s 2022 Art & Nature competition.

Dail’s work can be seen worldwide.

Laguna loses closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Sukhdev (Sukhi) Dail

Thirty years ago, at the end of a long, adventurous journey – one that included leaving India with only $5 in his pocket, riding the Orient Express, teaching and working at Hanna-Barbera studios in Hollywood – the sculptor, painter and lifelong philanthropist Dail finally settled in Laguna. For all of those three-plus decades, he lived in Laguna Canyon.

Born in a small village in Punjab, India, he was a graduate of Delhi College of Art and soon after, landed a teaching job at Teacher’s College. However, his creative side sent him on a trip to Europe to study, and after a chance meeting with a Brussels antique dealer, he went to Brussels.

Laguna loses Seabreeze

Click on photo for a larger image

“Seabreeze” overlooking Main Beach

While there, Dail attended the Royale Academic Des Beaux Arts in order to have a place to create, as well as to obtain a higher degree in art education. He held his first European exhibition at the Gallerie Romain Louis in Brussels. Upon graduating, he decided to cross the Atlantic for the Americas.

Landing in Canada, he had his first experience in animation. Dail met his late wife of 48 years, Croatian-born Marija, who was in the arts and cinema, in a studio in Canada. With Marija, Dail had two daughters, Mirna and Vera and two sons, Mavi and Pixote.

Marija was the inspiration for Seabreeze. “When she saw the Taj Mahal, she lifted her scarf over her head in awe,” he said during a 2022 interview with Stu News.

In loving memory of Sukhdev Dail, there will be a service on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at McCormick and Son, 1795 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Afterwards, a commemoration gathering will be held at 1685 Arroyo Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.