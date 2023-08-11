Commission reviews draft ordinance 081123

Commission reviews draft ordinance of amendments related to housing provisions

By SARA HALL

A draft ordinance presented to the Planning Commission last week proposes amendments to city code related to housing provisions that focus on creating opportunities and incentives for affordable and senior housing, allowing more work/live projects, consideration of mixed-use with light industrial in Laguna Canyon and much more.

Staff presented a progress report on the development of an ordinance and General Plan amendment related to housing provisions to the Planning Commission at their August 2 meeting. Direction from the commissioners will be incorporated into the final draft ordinance for review by the commission at a future meeting.

The proposed ordinance would amend portions of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code in accordance with state housing laws and the city’s housing element, including new provisions related to density bonuses, single-room occupancy units, transitional and supportive housing, low barrier navigation centers, reasonable accommodations, and lot consolidations for senior and affordable housing projects. The amendments would also modify the development standards and parking requirements for the residential component of mixed-use projects in the city’s commercial zones to improve the feasibility of infill housing projects.

Overall, commissioners were enthusiastic about the work done so far on the draft document.

“This is a real substantive move in the right direction,” said Commission Chair Pro Tem Steve Kellenberg.

This is a notable step to fulfilling the city’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation and programs mentioned in the housing element. He initially doubted he’d ever see anything come to fruition when he first saw the matrix of housing element programs and activities last year.

“But here they are,” Kellenberg said, “and in a good faith effort to really find a way to encourage and facilitate housing and try to meet our RHNA and, outside of RHNA, just our fundamental needs for this community.”

There are some pretty significant changes proposed, noted Commission Chair Ken Sadler.

“This seems to be doing what we’ve been talking about as a Planning Commission and pushing forward for quite some time,” he said.

This is an earnest effort to try and address this issue, Sadler commented. Unlike some other communities in Orange County who have taken a different tactic, some that are basically in lawsuits regarding some of the state mandates that they feel are heavy-handed.

“It’s a real issue, it’s a real problem and I think it should be addressed,” he said.

Although he doesn’t have the experience that other commissioners have on these issues to appreciate the minutia and details, Commissioner Steve Goldman said he finds value in the work and can understand the bigger picture.

“I do appreciate what went into this and I do appreciate the issue that we face, the housing and I do appreciate the intent of what this is doing,” he said.

Goldman echoed some of the comments from both the public and fellow commissioners about urgency and pushing these changes through. They need to take action soon, several agreed.

This is also a great example of citizen action making an important impact, added Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin, echoing several other comments that praised the work and contribution from the Housing and Human Services Committee. Their feedback is contributing in an extremely substantive way to the municipal and zoning codes, she said.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin agreed with his fellow commissioners that he’s excited to see this move forward. It’s great to see this starting point of such an important process. This is exciting news for the entire town, he added.

“This project is certainly long overdue and something that would have a pretty significant impact on the future…ability of people, whether its seniors, low-income folks, the creative community, or whatever, to be able to maintain foothold in here in town. I think this is something that’s been pushed aside for way too many decades,” Dubin said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City staff is working on an ordinance with a number of provisions related to housing for the city

Principal Planner Anthony Viera presented a progress report of the development of the ordinance and general plan amendment related to the city’s housing regulations.

Viera emphasized that it’s a draft ordinance and they are not seeking a formal recommendation to council just yet. The PC meeting was to gather public feedback and direction from the commissioners.

Council approved the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element, which covers the 2021-2029 planning cycle, on January 11. It was certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development in early February. The housing element establishes a number of programs that the city will need to implement, including satisfying state requirements and creating new opportunities for different housing types.

The next phase of land use plan updates was presented by city staff at the May 2 council meeting. Council directed staff to focus on efforts to reduce regulatory barriers to housing production.

The proposed amendments address zoning barriers that may impact the potential for housing production and requirements in state law.

Currently, various commercial zones allow for mixed use residential, but with more restrictive standards (related to setbacks, open space, density and maximum floor area) then what is required for non-residential uses, Viera explained. The starting point is to develop standards that should be no more burdensome than what is required for second floor offices and other non-residential uses, he noted. Staff is also considering additional incentives to further stimulate housing production.

The proposed amendments for the mixed-use standards include: allowing housing by right; bringing setbacks into parody with non-residential uses; removing the floor area restriction for upper level housing; allowing market rate residential on ground floor if located behind commercial; removing density restrictions; no additional open space requirements for the residential use of a mixed use project; and parking may be covered or uncovered, and one space is required for each market rate unit and .5 space per affordable unit.

The housing element also requires that the city develop incentives to encourage lot mergers for the purpose of building affordable housing.

Staff developed a series of incentives to encourage the assemblage of smaller lots into larger lots that can be developed more efficiently with senior or affordable housing. To qualify the project must be located within a high-density residential zone, mixed use commercial zone, or in the institutional zone. The project must be an affordable housing or senior housing project, with an allowance for 15% commercial floor area in commercial zones. The proposed lot merger cannot exceed three parcels or 25,000 square feet, whichever is less.

Viera explained that the setback and open space incentives work on a sliding scale, with greater reductions allowed when at least 25% of the proposed units are restricted to a very low or extremely low-income household. The projects would also be eligible for a refund on their building permit and application fees.

There are also several proposed amendments that respond to requirements in state law, including adopting a new provision that implements and references the density bonus law, which allows developers to receive up to a 50% increase in allowable density (in addition to other incentives) for providing affordable and senior housing.

The housing element also requires that the city amends the zoning code to address state law related to single room occupancy units, transitional housing, supporting housing and low barrier navigation centers.

“For the most part, these housing types are not addressed in the zoning code today,” Viera noted.

The proposed changes also include: New housing definitions, primarily to be consistent with state law; Removing the CUP requirement for residential uses; exempting multi-family development from the art in public places requirement; allowing artists’ work/live in the C-1 zone (Local Business District, which encompasses C-1, Local Business District, which encompasses the HIP District and a segment of North Coast Highway north of the Downtown), and allowing applicants to purchase in-lieu parking certificates to satisfy a residential parking requirement in mixed-use zones.

Some of the commission comments focused on the opportunity to expand live/work projects, an idea mentioned at previous meetings.

Whitin questioned why the R-1 (residential low density) zone allows for affordable, supportive and transitional housing, but not artist work/live.

“I think we should broadly permit artist work/live, or just generic work/live,” Whitin said. “People are transitioning out of offices to work from home and I think this is another growth area for the city and we’re a little behind the ball if we don’t start looking at work/live as permitted in an R-1 and all zones, really.”

Dubin agreed that the city should be more flexible with allowing artist work/live housing.

“Years ago, there were artists working out of their homes, garages, (and) backyards all over town,” he said. “It’s been something that has been disallowed over the course of years and it’s really created a hardship for that community, which is part of the cultural fabric, so to speak, (of Laguna Beach). And there hasn’t been enough accommodations for where creatives are supposed to go and do their thing. So to disallow that in R-1 zones is a real detriment to the creative community and I think that’s something that should absolutely be addressed.”

The in-home work use within R-1 zones has somewhat been regulated out of the community, Dubin noted, and with the changing environment over the last four or five years, it should be addressed and dealt with, he said. It’s important not just in terms of offering affordable housing, but also in maintaining a vital and healthy creative community.

“I’ve been here long enough to see how it’s impacted the creative community in a in a very negative way,” Dubin said. “It may be a smaller piece of this puzzle, but it’s something that I think we all need to keep in mind.”

Kellenberg mentioned that he worked on a new construction live/work project many years ago, but because of the design criteria they created people couldn’t tell it was a live/work property. It was completely residential in all of its design, he added, but it allowed for some very moderate signage and criteria on how many people could work there.

“There are models for live/work design that make it very compatible with a R-1 residential environment,” he said.

Dubin also questioned why the M-1A and M-1B (light industrial) zones are left out of the discussion for mixed-use in commercial zones. As a canyon resident himself, he’s often wondered why that area isn’t being considered. There are a number of industrial buildings that could potentially have a second story of housing (and not have to deal with view equity as much as other commercial zones), he noted. There’s a lot of opportunity for affordable housing out there, he added.

“It feels like we’re always overlooking an opportunity out there,” Dubin said. “It’s a place that I think has a lot of potential.”

It seems like it’s often kicked down the road to be studied at a later date, Dubin said. It’s a big topic but it’s a viable option.

“Every time we’re dealing with trying to incentivize more housing, whether it’s affordable or market rate, those two zones in our community just seem to always be not part of the conversation,” he said.

The intention is to examine housing opportunities as part of a more in-depth study, which was is part of the department’s long-range workplan, and will include those areas for consideration, Viera answered.

“The city will be looking at M-1A and M-1B zones very holistically along with all the other zoning districts and the canyon neighborhoods, and we will be suggesting certain revisions, which could include potential housing opportunities in the light industrial zones,” he said.

A few commissioners also asked why lot consolidation was limited to senior or affordable housing projects.

“Why stop there?” Sadler questioned.

It’s a great idea that is worth exploring and they will definitely consider it as they continue to work on the amendments, Viera said. He explained that those two housing types were listed because the housing element program was specific to affordable housing and based on the Housing and Human Services Committee’s feedback it was expanded to senior housing.

Dubin also asked about the lot consolidation incentive that the housing units will be deed restricted as 100% affordable housing for no fewer than 55 years.

“I just question whether or not that’s really an incentive,” Dubin said.

For the lot consolidation incentive there probably is some local control over the “affordability” term, Viera noted, so they can certainly look into potentially modifying that requirement to something less.

The idea of a subcommittee was mentioned, but Kellenberg said he would prefer to avoid that process because they want to move it forward as fast as they can. Alternatively, he volunteered as the Planning Commission liaison to work through any problems staff might come across as they weave in the commissioners’ direction and suggestions. The commission ultimately agreed that, on an as-needed basis, Kellenberg is available to work things out.

To hear the full discussion, the video can be viewed here on the city’s website.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.