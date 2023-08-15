NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Special charity show coming to ECW 081523

Share this story

Special charity show coming to ECW

On Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m., the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be holding their final concert as part of the Summer Series lV on St. Mary’s oceanview terrace.

Back by popular demand, the Black Orchid Duo featuring Ed Krajec and special guest Danny Beissel will be playing rock and blues.

Special charity Krajec

Courtesy of Ed Krajec

Ed Krajec

Krajec is a popular local musician who teaches guitar at Laguna’s Guitar Shoppe, and Beissel is well known through his time with Train and Sugar Ray, so expect a rockin’ good time.

All proceeds go to local charities such as Sally’s Fund, Creative Identity, Wayfarers Youth Shelter, the Susi Q Community Center and others. They will also have opportunity prizes that include an Italian-themed basket, gift certificates to local restaurants, wine and more.

To purchase tickets, go to www.ecwstmaryslb.org.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.