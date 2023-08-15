NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s 2023 Annual From Dusk to Dawn Juried Art Show Exhibition on view

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) opened its annual From Dusk to Dawn event at the LPAPA Gallery on Thursday, Aug. 3. Exhibition dates are August 3 through September 4 for the finalists at the LPAPA Gallery, and August 14 through September 22, at Laguna Beach City Hall for the top scoring semi-finalists.

Award winners for the juried art show included First Prize winner Flower Fields at Dusk by Michael Hill; Second Place, Evening Serenity by David Marty; Third Place award went to Almost There by Denise Busony; Honorable Mention was Evening Treasure by Linda Glover Gooch, and Facebook Fans People’s Choice Award went to to Sunset on the Hill by Mikyoung Osburn.

 LPAPA 2023 Michael Hill

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

First Prize Winner, Michael Hill for “Flower Fields at Dusk”

LPAPA 2023 David Marty

Click on photo for a larger image

Second Place Prize Winner, David Marty for “Evening Serenity”

LPAPA 2023 Denise Busony

Click on photo for a larger image

Third Place Prize Winner, Denise Busony for “Almost There”

LPAPA 2023 Linda Gooch

Click on photo for a larger image

Honorable Mention, Linda Glover Gooch for “Evening Treasure”

LPAPA 2023 Mikyoung Osburn

Click on photo for a larger image

Facebook Fans People’s Choice Award, Mikyoung Osburn for “Sunset on the Hill”

This year LPAPA’s From Dusk to Dawn expanded the art show with the juried finalists showcased at the LPAPA Gallery, while the top scoring semi-finalists will be exhibited at the Laguna Beach City Hall. In addition, all included artworks can be viewed online by clicking here.

LPAPA’s Executive Advisor Rosemary Swimm reminds us, “As a plein air painter you are always looking for the right place, the right scene, the right time, be it before the sun rises or after the sun sets so that you can capture that perfect feeling. Inspiration is drawn from the subtleties in the changing light.”

Located at 414 North Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, LPAPA Gallery hours are: Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment at 949.376.3635.

Laguna Beach City Hall is located at the end of Forest at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more, visit https://lpapa.org/.

 

