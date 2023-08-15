NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 081523

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach High School football kicks off their season full of promise, following an unforgettable cultural exchange with a Japanese high school

TJ headshot AugWho’s ready for a little football? Hopefully you residents of Laguna Beach. You should know that our local high school has what should be a very good team up the hill this year.

And although it takes a whole team to find success, we’ll highlight just a few of their very talented players for who to watch as they open up their season this Thursday in Chino at 7 p.m.

First up is junior quarterback Jackson Kollock who, after sitting out almost 1/2 of last season following a school transfer, came in and immediately lit things up. He’s a big kid…6’4” and some 220 lbs. He has a strong arm and is a guy the coach is happy the offense runs through each snap.

Next come Jackson’s top offensive weapons. We’ll start with senior Ryner Swanson, also big at 6’4” and 245 lbs. He plays tight end when Laguna has the ball. That’s a big target that Kollock will look for often.

Last season Ryner caught 83 passes for just under 1,000 yards. And when Laguna Beach doesn’t have the ball, Swanson remains on the field playing defensive end. He likes the opposing team’s QB too, catching up to them nine times last year for sacks.

Swanson is also a top collegiate recruit, already committing to BYU for next year.

Joining Kollock in the backfield is 6’0, 190 lb. running back Nick Rogers. He’ll keep the opposing defensive backfields honest against the potential run, which will also open up the passing lanes. Last year, Rogers ran for 1,259 yards and scored 12 times.

Knock on wood! It’s going to be a very good year for football in Laguna Beach. Do yourself a favor and get up there to enjoy a game.

• • •

Speaking of the football team, what a time they all got to experience last week. Twenty-six visiting high school players and their coaches from Ritsumeikan Uji High School in Kyoto, Japan, came to town. The exchange was organized through the Global Football Organization, who prior to this year conducted the visitation program for years between Ritsumeikan and Torrey Pines High School.

This year, the team came to town and stayed with hosts in an opportunity to engage with the players from here to experience the American way.

In talking with Laguna Beach High School Football Boosters President Nicole Bogdan, the week was truly special. After a little initial hesitancy because of having no translators to act as go-betweens, both teams just connected speaking the common language of “being teenagers.”

And what a busy week. Upon arriving to town, the Japanese team was bused to campus for a party to kick things off in the school’s quad area, complete with cheerleaders, boosters, taco trucks, games and more.

They were then distributed to 14 host homes, indulging in the subcultures of Laguna Beach families.

Besides getting out on the field to play some football, there were plenty of other activities. On Tuesday, the seniors from Laguna Beach joined the Japanese players and their families by attending the Angels game.

Imagine how special it was for these kids from Japan to be able to see one of their heroes, Shohei Ohtani, play.

Midweek, the players were taken to Doheny for some private surf lessons, followed by a Three Arch Bay bonfire on the sand, enjoying zpizza along the way.

Friday included a scrimmage against Laguna Hills, followed by an integrated scrimmage engaging the kids from Japan with the players from Laguna Beach.

Over this past weekend, the Kyoto kids headed to experience USC and see their campus and football facilities, before heading over to take in the Rams game.

And of course, you don’t come to Southern California and not take in Disneyland.

Other highlights for the week included enjoying the Concert in the Park, attending Sawdust and multiple trips to everyone’s favorite shopping centers.

Nicole told me the hope is that this is the start of a long-term joint program between the two schools and their football programs. Next year, the hope is that Laguna Beach will visit there.

What an opportunity for all the kids from both teams, the visiting parents and coaches, the host families and such. It’s what our young people should be experiencing in the way of a cultural exchange to engage them to further learning.

• • •

Hopefully you’ve taken in an evening at Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts. So many people walk out saying, “Can it get any better?”

Well, now that you asked, on Saturday, Aug. 26, there will be a special celebration called A Night of Magic Gala, celebrating the 90 years of living pictures that have made it so renown.

Here are some of the highlights: there will be a concert with three-time Grammy winner and Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes, special performances by Le Petit Cirque, a raffle drawing for a 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, along with a special presentation of the Pageant’s Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, introduced by pop icon Paula Abdul.

Open and limited seating for the concert on the Festival Green are available on a first come, first serve basis here.

As those behind the Pageant and Festival of Arts always do, it will be another special evening.

• • •

And there’s more. According to those involved with the colorful and energetic production of SpongeBob at No Square Theatre, “it is a hit.”

As such, by popular demand, two additional performances have been added for this Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 19 & 20). Tickets are available at www.nosquare.org.

Here’s what it’s about: “In the city of Bikini Bottom, under the sea, the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants (brilliantly portrayed by Matthew Metzger) must save the day with optimism and ingenuity when a volcano threatens to destroy the town. Director Ella Wyatt has somehow reined in two hours of non-stop, high-energy singing and dancing into a cohesive, if fanciful, story.

“For the uninitiated, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features original songs written by the likes of Sara Bareilles, Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie and others. Music Director Roxanna Ward has no time to breathe in this fast-paced romp through the imaginary undersea adventure.

Brigitte Harper has worked her usual magic with over-the-top costumes, and daughter Sabrina Harper has choreographed a show full of athletic numbers only a young and talented cast could pull off. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a feast for the eyes, ears and heart as our hero remains hopeful that disaster will be avoided.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL has been designated as a 'must see' by the OC Theatre Guild.”

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion St.

• • •

And this Thursday (Aug. 17), “dive into a cool penguin adventure” with the family at Aliso Beach Park for Summer Movie Night for the screening of Surf’s Up (PG) from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Presented by the City Rec. Department, it will be shown on the inland side of the parking lot.

Bring beach chairs, beverages, blankets and snacks. Free parking and admission. The park is located at 31131 Coast Highway.

 

