NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 65  |  August 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Laguna Live! Music for Summer FP 081523

Share this story

Laguna Live! Music for summer and sensational September sounds with Bijon Watson

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events scheduled for September.

It brings Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Bijon Watson to usher in the fall at [seven degrees].

Laguna Live Fabio Zini

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Fabio Zini - September 14

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Fabio Zini

Location: Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Film composer, guitarist and prchestrator Fabio Zini is a professional musician, performing guitarist and film composer. In 2007, he was nominated for a Grammy in the Tango genre. Originally from Argentina, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the National University, Santa Fe, Argentina. He studied orchestration and film scoring at Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass. Zini has been awarded a Berklee Online Celebrity Scholarship. This scholarship is a true reflection of his outstanding work as a Berklee certificate program student.

Tickets are not yet on sale.

laguna live Watson

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaLive!

Laguna Beach Live! is excited to announce the perfect “End of Summer-Welcome Fall” event: Bijon Watson - September 27

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. for drinks and social hour. (Food available to pre-purchase.)

The Soul of Jazz featuring The Laguna Live! All-Stars led by
Grammy Award-winning Trumpeter Bijon Watson.

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Watson is a sought after and in-demand lead trumpet player that can be heard on television, in films and award-winning recordings with iconic and world-class artists such as Michael Bublé, Justin Timberlake, Harry Connick Jr., Diana Krall, Arturo Sandoval and Lady Gaga, to name just a few. Laguna Live! is honored to have Watson as their artistic director for jazz and is delighted that he is available to perform after his recent Grammy win.

Venue: [seven degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Price: $37.50 in advance, $40 at the door

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.