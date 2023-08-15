NewLeftHeader

Music in the Park concert series 2023 winds up on August 20

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission presents the 40th Annual Music in the Park concert series that continues on Sundays through August 20.

music in crowd

Photos by Scott Brashier

Huge crowd for Always, Adele on August 13

music in lady singer

Powerhouse vocalist Sarah Stallman with Always, Adele band

music in dancing

Dancing the evening away

music in singing

Sing-a-long

Per the City of Laguna Beach: Music in the Park is a free public concert series held Sunday evenings at Bluebird Park. Concerts start at 5 p.m. Please do not set up before 3 p.m. No dogs are allowed at Bluebird Park. No smoking. No display or sale of merchandise. Low-back beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be with a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach.

 

