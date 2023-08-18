Experiencing the Pageant as a local: What this year’s 90th FP 081823

Experiencing the Pageant as a local: What this year’s 90th anniversary show can teach us about ourselves and our town

By MARRIE STONE

If you’re a Laguna resident (or a regular attendee of the Pageant of the Masters), one of the best ways to experience it anew is by sitting beside virgin viewers. It can take newcomers some time to understand what “living pictures” really means, even if they’ve been prepped on the concept. When they do, watching their expressions makes me fall in love with the Pageant all over again.

Such was my situation last Saturday night, attending the event alone, sandwiched between two couples both seeing the show for the first time. I figured they were first timers because the women wore shorts and something skimpy on top. I’d dressed in Laguna layers and brought a winter scarf, just in case.

When the curtain opened on the third piece – Women in the Garden by Claude Monet – a figure in the foreground intentionally dipped her parasol. It wasn’t until then that the woman beside me realized she hadn’t been viewing two-dimensional paintings. She gasped, “Oh my god!” Her reaction jolted me out of my usual Pageant reverie and back into that miraculous state of mind I first felt 26 summers ago. Of course, she was right. Oh my god!

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of the Arts

“Women in the Garden” by Claude Monet, as reinterpreted by the Pageant of the Masters, offered the first hint to this year’s newcomers that something extraordinary was happening on stage

The couple came from Virginia, I discovered during intermission when I lent her my scarf. They couldn’t believe I lived here. “What’s it like living in actual paradise?” she asked. Which got me thinking during Act II: What exactly is it like?

For some locals, especially those of us who assume an attitude of blasé boredom toward all things touristic, the Pageant might feel like a magic trick we’ve seen enough times to know its secrets. We’re the brats in the back thinking, I know how it’s done or I’ve seen it all before. Others of us dip in and out over the years, attending with out-of-town friends, mostly taking our backyard marvel for granted. Then there are the rest of us faithful fans who know what we have and appreciate it. Maybe we even volunteer. Maybe it’s a family tradition.

Anniversaries offer opportunities for reflection. This year, as the Pageant celebrates 90 years of living pictures by paying homage to art colonies, it’s worth pausing to consider this institution’s contributions not only to our own colony, but to the artistic culture we all enjoy in this town. Because even if we’re not artists, we’re all living inside an art colony (just as those of us who can’t swim are still immersed in a surf culture).

Towns teach us how to live in them. With their unique topographies, histories and customs, places influence the people who live there. Our town, more than most, is one people choose instead of settle for. Think about how the Pageant’s longstanding tradition has shaped not only Laguna’s story, but the generations of people who have called this town home. Maybe it’s even impacted your own.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of the Arts

Bette Davis on the Pageant grounds in 1957 reminds us of the institution’s longstanding history and its impact on our town

After my seatmates inspired me to watch the Pageant anew, I began noting things in the second half that locals might especially appreciate. If you haven’t yet seen this year’s show, I won’t spoil its many surprises. Suffice to say, it got me choked up more than once. But here are two segments worth thinking about when considering what it means to have this longstanding institution in our midst. Because whether you’re a die-hard fan, an art agnostic or a too-cool-for-school cynic, the Pageant is a big part of Laguna’s legacy and plays a role in who we all are.

Quintessential Laguna artist Roger Kuntz

Like a lot of us, Roger Kuntz (1926-1975) chose Laguna. He first vacationed in Crystal Cove in 1958 to escape the heat of the Inland Empire, where Kuntz had largely been raised, attended college and settled with his wife and child.

Laguna worked its charms, and Kuntz relocated here in 1963, embracing both our ocean and our art. He started and ended each day with a swim in the Pacific. In between, he became active in our art scene, teaching at LCAD, exhibiting at the Festival of Arts and becoming involved with the Laguna Art Museum. He also once rode his motorcycle into Hotel Laguna’s lobby, further making his mark on our town.

Like artists before and since, Laguna inspired his work. The ocean served more as backdrop than subject matter in Kuntz’s paintings. And isn’t that how it feels to live here – with this massive expanse of perspective just on the periphery as we go about our daily lives? That’s one of the great gifts of living in an art colony. We’re surrounded by visionaries showing us new ways to appreciate our town.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Azevedo

“Morning Thoughts” (1965) by Roger Kuntz

Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy first encountered Kuntz’s work hanging in her father’s Laguna Beach gallery in the 1970s. “No other artist since Joseph Kleitsch has captured the essence of Laguna Beach so masterfully,” she said. “One of my favorite paintings of Roger’s was a view down the ramp to Bluebird Beach. It is essentially a portrait of a utility structure. Only the great Roger Kuntz could find beauty and interest in that scene.”

Finding beauty in the mundane, and capturing the ordinary in the stunning surroundings we call home, is what Laguna’s artists have done for more than a century. And every year, the Pageant brings those stories to the forefront not only to share with visitors, but to remind us of our own cultural heritage.

“Time is one of the truly great fascinating mysteries,” Kuntz once said. “The bone-deep discovery of limits, death and temporality of things is a tough thing but gives value to the time that we have or are granted, or luck into in our lives. And hopefully makes us use our time better, more fully, and to ends that have dignity, worth and purpose.”

Kuntz was diagnosed with skin cancer in his 40s and took his own life at age 49. His life and work are reminders to each of us to look around and appreciate the town we live in and the days we have left to enjoy it.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Azevedo

Backstage with “Morning Thoughts” (1965) by Roger Kuntz

What Chicanos can teach us about our town

Amidst all the theatrics and lighting illusions, I learn so much at every year’s Pageant. This year, I was introduced to two Chicano artists – David Botello and Wayne Alaniz Healy – who exhibit at the newly opened Cheech Museum in Riverside. “Diane Challis Davy is always on the lookout for artworks that can broaden the appeal of the production to younger and more diverse audiences,” said veteran scriptwriter Dan Duling. “Having an opportunity to introduce our Pageant audiences to works by these two extraordinary artists is such a privilege.”

Botello and Healy met in East L.A. in the mid-1950s when they were both in third grade. Even in those days, they were painting murals together (though back then it was dinosaurs instead of street scenes). Circumstances forced them apart – namely the construction of the Long Beach Freeway, which caused Botello’s childhood home to be demolished. The two met again nearly 20 years later, in 1975, and picked up where they left off painting public murals.

“Neighborhood murals were, at that time, a perfect artistic expression of emerging Chicano identity and activism,” said Duling. “Originally coined as a derogatory term, the word ‘Chicano’ was embraced by the expanding community of citizens born in this country to families of Mexican heritage. And when Botello and Healy looked around their neighborhoods in East L.A., they committed themselves to creating public art that would mirror the hopes and aspirations of their communities. Their public art resonated with its surroundings and reflected their belief that their murals belonged to the people who lived and worked near them.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of the Arts

“Pre-Game Warmup” (2001) by Wayne Alaniz Healy

Our own town is full of such murals that reflect the people and place we live. And while many of us are transplants in town, one way or another we all originated elsewhere and bring those traditions with us. The result is a place enriched by our collective experiences.

Neither Botello nor Healy were familiar with the Pageant, so it came as a surprise to both of them when their work was chosen. They’ll be attending the show for the first time this year with their families.

“Alone and Together” at the Pageant of the Masters

One of my teary-eyed moments at this year’s show happened with Botello’s piece Alone and Together Under the Freeway, which appears in Act II.

“An elderly woman carries her groceries home through the shimmering shadows of the neighborhood park,” narrated Richard Doyle. “Botello’s empathy for her isolation is reinforced by the sight of a couple walking far ahead. But it is his mastery of color and mood that invites you to walk around in this intimate dreamscape.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of the Arts

“Alone and Together Under the Freeway” (1992) by David Botello

Apart from watching the Pageant both alone and together this year, the title took me back to the COVID years, when I walked solo in Heisler Park, waving from safe distances to my neighbors. It also evoked that feeling I often get living in Laguna – an aging population that’s inclined toward the past and all the nostalgia our memories bring, while watching the young take up the torch to set our future. It was one more way art taught me about life, and living in Laguna.

I encourage you to see the show before the curtain closes this September. Even if you’ve already been, approach it with new eyes. Try to recapture that magic of seeing it for the first time. Look for the hidden lessons. Towns, after all, teach us how to live in them. Never was that truer than with the Pageant of the Masters.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of the Arts

“The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci has been a Pageant tradition for 90 years. This photo from 1958 provides a piece of our town’s history.

Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will run through Friday, Sept. 1. For tickets and further information, visit the Pageant’s website by clicking here.

