Assistance League Thrift Shop to hold grand re-opening on August 29

The Assistance League (AL) of Laguna Beach Thrift Shop is holding their grand re-opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., so come shop all the new merchandise.

The shop features collectibles, men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and shoes, books for every age, baby clothes and accessories, sporting goods, toys, housewares, linens, home decor, seasonal items and jewelry, all at affordable prices.

Assistance League shop items

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Come shop all the new merchandise during the grand re-opening

Proceeds from sales benefit the Assistance League’s philanthropic programs. It is staffed and managed by their member volunteers. They also appreciate donations.

The operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the AL Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.494.5977. Visit www.assistanceleague.org/laguna-beach.

 

